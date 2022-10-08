Thompson-Robinson leads No. 18 UCLA over No. 11 Utah 42-32

  • UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) signals a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) signals a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back William Nimmo Jr. (32) and defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back William Nimmo Jr. (32) and defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/8

    Utah UCLA Football

    UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet (24) is tackled by Utah safety R.J. Hubert (11) and cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (16) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) signals a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back William Nimmo Jr. (32) and defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) is tackled by UCLA defensive back Mo Osling III (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UCLA head coach Chip Kelly talks with an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Utah in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
JOE REEDY
·3 min read

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Dorian Thompson-Robinson passed for 299 yards and four TDs to become UCLA's career leader in passing touchdowns, Zach Charbonnet rushed for a career high 198 yards and the 18th-ranked Bruins defeated No. 11 Utah 42-32 on Saturday.

Thompson-Robinson also had a rushing score for the Bruins, who are 6-0 overall for the first time since 2005, 3-0 in the Pac-12 and picked up the biggest victory in coach Chip Kelly's five years in Westwood. They have won nine straight dating back to last season, which is their longest streak since running off 20 straight victories in 1997-98.

Thompson-Robinson's only mistake came late in the fourth quarter when he was picked off by Clark Phillips III and returned 80 yards for a touchdown.

Cameron Rising passed for 287 yards and ran for a pair of scores for the Utes (4-2, 2-1), who had won five straight in the series by an average of 27 points.

Rising started slow, hitting just one of his first five throws for 14 yards and an interception before finishing 23 of 32. Tavion Thomas rushed for 91 yards and a score.

Thompson-Robinson, who completed 18 of 23, connected twice for scores with Jake Bobo. There was a 7-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone to extend UCLA's lead to 14-3 in the second quarter and a 10-yard strike late in the third quarter to make it 28-18.

UCLA led 14-10 at halftime and scored on its first four drives of the second half as Utah could not keep pace. The Bruins got the ball to begin the third quarter and converted on Kam Brown's 5-yard TD catch to push the lead into double digits.

After Rising's 9-yard keeper got the Utes within 28-25 early in the fourth quarter, Thompson-Robinson connected with a wide open Logan Loya for a 70-yard touchdown. That score with 11:17 remaining was the 76th touchdown pass of Thompson-Robinson's career, passing Brett Hundley for the most in school history.

DEFENSIVE STANDOUT

UCLA linebacker Darius Muasau had an interception and forced fumble which would lead to a pair of touchdowns.

His first-quarter pick would later result in Thompson-Robinson's keeper while the strip sack of Rising in the fourth quarter was recovered by Jaylin Davies and returned 37 yards to the Utah 1. Charbonnet barreled in up the middle on the next play to put the Bruins up 42-35.

THE TAKEWAY

Utah: Rising is missing his favorite target in tight end Brant Kuithe, who is lost for the year with a torn ACL. The Utes didn't have any consistent receivers who could pressure UCLA's secondary outside the numbers and most of the passes were on crosses to the middle of the field.

UCLA: The Bruins have to be considered a legitimate threat to reach the Pac-12 title game and Thompson-Robinson is making a bid to enter the Heisman Trophy picture.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

UCLA should be in the top 15 for the second time in Kelly's tenure. It got up to 13th last September before a loss to Fresno State. Utah will drop, but should remain ranked.

UP NEXT

Utah: Hosts No. 6 Southern California next Saturday.

UCLA: Off next week before traveling to No. 12 Oregon on Oct. 22.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — McLeod Bethel-Thompson's fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Tommy Nield rallied the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. Bethel-Thompson hit Nield on a 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 to put Toronto ahead 23-20. B.C.'s Sean Whyte appeared poised to tie the CFL contest but his 41-yard field goal attempt with 1:30 remaining hit the left upright. B.C. quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. began the fourth-quarter fireworks with a 31-yard touchdown pass to Keon

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Canadian Maggie Cogger-Orr to referee Rugby World Cup opener in New Zealand

    When South Africa and France kick off the Women's Rugby World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday, a Canadian will blow the whistle to get the party started. Transplanted Canuck Maggie Cogger-Orr will referee the opening game at Eden Park in her adopted Auckland home. The 12-country competition was originally slated to start in September 2021 but was postponed due to the pandemic. "I think it's a really cool opportunity to sort of kick off a tournament that's been a long time coming, with COVID and a

  • Fantasy hockey: 5 takeaways for your mock drafts

    Fantasy hockey mock drafts are a great way to experiment and prepare for when the real thing rolls around. Here's what we've learned from ours.

  • Toronto Arrows sign flanker Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the MLR draft

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed forward Owain Ruttan, the fifth overall pick in the August Major League Rugby draft. The 24-year-old from nearby Cobourg comes from the University of British Columbia, where he captained the Thunderbirds to the 2021 Canadian university championship. The six-foot-three, 230-pound flanker adds to an Arrows back row that already features Lucas Rumball, Mitch Eadie Travis Larsen, James O’Neill and Mason Flesch. “Another local signing, Owain was massive for UB

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Vancouver Whitecaps continue improbable quest for playoff position

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps know onlookers have counted them out for weeks. Losses to Nashville and San Jose and Colorado appeared to snuff out the club's playoff hopes last month. Heading into the final game of the regular season, though, the 'Caps (12-14-7) are still alive — a win on the on the road against Minnesota United (13-14-6) Sunday and they clinch a post-season berth. “We worked hard to get to this point," said defender Jake Nerwinski. "We put ourselves in a great position, an

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • George Springer carted off field in Blue Jays wild card game against Mariners

    TORONTO — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was carted off the field in the eighth inning of Toronto's wild-card playoff game against the Seattle Mariners. Springer was injured when tracking doing a potential fly ball from Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford. The Blue Jays outfielder raced forward from centre field to try and make a catch on the play as Toronto shortstop Bo Bichette ran toward him. As Springer dove forward it appeared he clipped Bichette and then hit his head hard on the Rogers

  • TFC's Kaye says latest Canada Soccer offer to players shows some improvements

    TORONTO — Canada Soccer's recent revised compensation proposal to its players is a sign of progress but a deal has yet to be reached, says Canadian international Mark-Anthony Kaye. "There are some improvements in it. On other aspects, it was relatively the same. Just different language being used," said the Toronto FC midfielder. Kaye is no stranger to labour negotiations, given he is on the Major League Soccer Players Association executive board. But he says the players are leaving the talks to

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Predators beat Sharks 3-2 to sweep 2-game series in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored two goals and the Nashville Predators rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 3-2 on Saturday for a sweep of their two NHL regular- season opening games in the Czech capital. Niederreiter completed a rally for the Predators just 12 seconds after he returned to the ice from the penalty box with 7:47 to go in the second period in front of a crowd of 17,023 at Prague’s O2 Arena. He wristed a shot past Sharks goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from the right circle after re