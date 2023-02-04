Thompson makes strides in developing itself as ‘cold testing’ site

An organization hoping to make the city of Thompson the premier cold weather testing site in the world has taken a few steps forward, after signing two memorandums of understanding last week.

Temperatures in the northern Manitoba city of Thompson plunged to -34 C Thursday morning, but officials in the city known for its sub-arctic winter temperatures are now looking to use those frigid and often harsh winter temperatures to the community’s benefit.

Last October, Thompson Chamber of Commerce President Dennis Green announced the launch of SubZero North, a not-for-profit organization that will look to promote Thompson as a cold weather testing site.

At that announcement, Green said that Thompson was once considered a destination for commercial cold weather testing, as in the late 1980s companies including Ford and Chrysler as well as snowmobile and jet engine manufacturers came to Thompson to test their products in the city’s extreme winter conditions.

SubZero North has now taken two steps forward in its plans, as last week the organization signed two MOUs, including one with Transport Canada’s Innovation Centre, and a second with Hamilton-based Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology.

According to the federal government, the MOU with Transport Canada’s Innovation Centre will see the two parties work collaboratively on “research and development” as they look to make Thompson a well-known and well-utilized cold weather testing site for manufacturers around the world.

SubZero North will also work with Mohawk College, as they look to build a winter weather campus in Thompson for testing and research.

According SubZero North’s website, Thompson’s average temperature in December, January and February is a frigid -28.2 C, and snow typically covers the ground in Thompson for at least six months of the year, with the community averaging 186 centimetres of snow every year.

SubZero North said they hope to use that climate to become an “industry leader” in cold weather testing, and attract major manufacturers of products like electric vehicles, autonomous transportation, robotics, and sensors.

The organization said its key goals in 2023 include “positioning Thompson into the testing ecosystem by establishing partnerships with provincial, national and international organizations and businesses,” and moving forward on establishing a winter weather testing campus.

“SubZero North will provide unique opportunities to test durability and efficiency in a real-world environment,” Thompson Community Development Corporation executive director Connie Krahenbil said in a media release.

“We like to say, if it works in Thompson, it will work anywhere.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun

