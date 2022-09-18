Thompson 2-run HR backs Urías' 17th win, Dodgers beat Giants

JANIE McCAULEY
·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Trayce Thompson hit a two-run homer to back Julio Urías' 17th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 7-2 on Saturday night to notch their 10th 100-win season in franchise history and fourth in six years.

Justin Turner hit a pair of RBI singles among his three hits a day after reaching a career-best 35 doubles for the season.

Urías (17-7) struck out eight with one walk over six innings and improved to 4-1 against San Francisco this season. He allowed two runs on five hits a day after the Dodgers shut down the Giants 5-0 on Friday night. Los Angeles (100-44) pounded 13 more hits after getting nine in the series opener and needed the fewest games to reach 100 wins since the 2001 Seattle Mariners (100-40).

Thompson connected for his 11th homer against Sean Hjelle, then the Dodgers hit five straight singles off Hjelle (0-2) to start the third inning before Thompson walked.

Gavin Lux returned to the Los Angeles lineup after being sidelined since Sept. 1 by back discomfort and went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Rain forecast for Sunday could threaten the series finale. The contingency plan would be to play on the clubs' mutual off day Sept. 26.

“I think everyone's hoping whatever it takes to get it in so we don't have to come back,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

PENCE HONORED

Fittingly, former Giants fan favorite and right fielder Hunter Pence arrived into the ballpark on a scooter as he was honored in a pregame ceremony on the field as the newest member of the team's Wall of Fame, the 55th player to earn the recognition.

“This is where I belong,” Pence said. “I wasn’t the best player but I was all heart. Put your heart into it.”

Highlights of Pence's nearly eight years and two World Series championships with the Giants showed on the big screen.

"If I had a lesson it would be don't be afraid to fail," Pence told the crowd.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP David Price, nursing inflammation in the wrist of his pitching hand, threw a bullpen and is expected to face hitters sometime in the next week. ... RHP Blake Treinen, dealing with soreness in his pitching shoulder, will throw again Monday. ... RHP Yency Almonte (right elbow tightness) pitched a simulated game and will begin a rehab assignment of at least two games with Triple-A Oklahoma City early in the week. ... RHP Tony Gonsolin (right forearm strain) threw a bullpen session Saturday and will pitch another Monday before progressing to face hitters soon. “It continues to get better,” Roberts said. ... RHP Brusdar Graterol (inflamed pitching elbow) also threw Saturday and is scheduled to face live hitters Monday. If all goes well he could be activated later next week.

Giants: OF Austin Slater, recovering from a dislocated left pinkie finger, has been taking swings and could be activated as soon as Monday or Tuesday at Colorado. ... LHP Carlos Rodón threw a bullpen and is on schedule to take his next turn after leaving his start Wednesday against Atlanta with a blister. ... 1B Brandon Belt has been back around the club in recent days as he rehabs from right knee surgery and manager Gabe Kapler reports he's “in really good spirits.” ... There's still no decision on whether LHP Alex Wood will pitch again this season as he recovers from a shoulder impingement.

ROSTER MOVES

The Giants recalled OF Heliot Ramos and RHP Hjelle from Triple-A Sacramento and optioned OF Willie Calhoun and RHP Luis Ortiz to Sacramento.

UP NEXT

LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.84 ERA) starts the series finale for Los Angeles having gone 1-3 with a 6.92 ERA and 38 strikeouts in his career vs. the Giants. San Francisco counters with RHP Alex Cobb (6-6, 3.48) looking to win his fourth straight decision and back-to-back starts for the first time since May.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

