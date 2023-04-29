Thomasina Miers’ recipe for crab, pea and dill risotto

Lunches at our house are often planned at the last minute, but I get so excited by the prospect of seeing friends, I often invite more people than is wise. At such times, risottos are always a good idea, because they require little prep, and are boosted by having a killer stock in the freezer (or from a nearby shop). They’re a marvellous foil for vibrant, seasonal vegetables and are invariably delicious. For that perfect, light texture, beat the rice with the same vigour as you’d give to jiving to a favourite tune.

Crab, pea and dill risotto

The delicate flavour of crab, peas and dill are given lovely body by the white wine and hint of saffron.

Prep 10 min

Cook 45 min

Serves 4-6



25g butter

A generous glug olive oil

1 large Spanish onion, peeled and finely diced

2 sticks celery, trimmed and finely diced

1 large carrot, cleaned and finely diced

Salt and black pepper

4 garlic cloves, peeled and finely grated

1 large pinch saffron threads (optional)

300g risotto rice

200ml dry white wine

1.2 litres fish or vegetable stock, or water

1 large dressed crab (with brown and white meat)

250g peas

1 bunch dill, finely chopped

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

30g finely grated pecorino (optional)

Start by warming a large casserole on a medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, turn the heat down to medium, add the butter and olive oil, then stir in the onions, celery and carrot, and season generously. Sweat the vegetables for eight to 10 minutes, until glistening and translucent, then stir in the garlic and saffron, if using, and cook for a few minutes. Now add the rice and stir for a few minutes more, until it’s all coated in fat.

Pour in the wine, let it bubble up, and stir until it has all been absorbed by the rice mix. Add a ladle of stock and beat the rice with a wooden spoon, rather as if you were trying to cream butter (the enthusiasm with which you beat the rice will determine how creamy the risotto will be). When half the stock has been absorbed by the rice, stir in the brown crab meat and peas, then cook, still stirring, until all the stock is absorbed. Add another ladle of stock and repeat until it has all been absorbed, by which time the rice should be al dente; if it is still on the crunchy side, add a little more boiling water and cook until the rice is done to your liking.

Stir in the white crab meat, dill, lemon zest and juice, and pecorino, if using, then taste: add plenty of freshly cracked black pepper and some salt, if needed, and serve at once.