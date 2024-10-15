Thomas Tuchel ‘in talks’ about becoming next England manager

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season (Getty Images)

Former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly in talks to become the next England manager.

The FA are searching for Gareth Southgate’s permanent successor and have been considering external candidates while Lee Carsley continues his interim spell in charge.

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season but is considered one of Europe’s leading club coaches.

The German led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, beating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the final in Porto.

Guardiola has also been sounded out by the FA, amid uncertainty over his City future beyond the end of his contract at the Etihad next summer.

But Sky Sports News report Tuchel is now in pole position to land the England job full-time, with the FA in ongoing talks with his representatives.

Were Tuchel appointed he would become just the third foreign coach to take charge of the senior men’s side, following Fabio Capello and the late Sven-Goran Eriksson.

The 51-year-old has never previously worked in international management, but has won domestic league titles with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as enjoying a successful spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he won the German Cup.

Southgate quit after eight years in charge of the England side following the summer’s Euro 2024 Final defeat to Spain.

England Under-21 boss Carsley was given the job on an interim basis for the autumn’s run of Nations League fixtures, but last week’s 2-1 home defeat to Greece - as well as the manager’s own comments - have cast doubt on his suitability to taking the role full-time.