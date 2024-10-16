Thomas Tuchel ‘sorry to have a German passport’ but pleads with England fans to give him a chance

Thomas Tuchel repeatedly stressed how much he loves English football culture - Jamie Lorriman

Thomas Tuchel has asked supporters and pundits who believe the England manager should be English to “give us a chance” and joked that he is sorry for having a German passport.

Former Chelsea manager Tuchel has become the third foreign coach to take charge of England, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello, and will be the first German in the post when he officially starts work on January 1.

That has prompted debate over whether or not the England manager should be English and Tuchel said: “I think everyone has their opinion and I can understand even the opinion I would fancy an English coach more for the English team.

“But I think we deserve a fair chance, we deserve the credit for having a good record in the country, for never being shy of how much we love to live in the country and how much we enjoy working with the players in the Premier League. Maybe this counts a little bit for a British edge on my German passport. So we will try to convince them by the results and the way we play.”

Tuchel won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, with English players such as Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount in his squad, and signed England captain Harry Kane for Bayern Munich last year.

That has not stopped the likes of Gary Neville, Harry Redknapp and Alan Smith saying they would like the England manager to be English.

Tuchel added: “I am sorry to have a German passport, but maybe the supporters can feel my passion for the English Premier League, my passion for the country, how I love to live and work here. How my memories are of the highest level and they played a huge role. Hopefully, I can convince people and show them and prove to them that I am proud to be England manager.

“I will do everything to show respect to this role and to this country. The target for the next 18 months is nothing else. This is the biggest one in world football and everybody can be assured…no matter of nationality.”

On the subject of Tuchel’s nationality, Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham said: “We were always very clear that we wanted the best person for the job and I feel like we owe it to the players and the country to give them that support and leadership in tournaments. To get them over the line and give us the best chance of winning a trophy in the men’s World Cup. We feel we have done that and are delighted that Thomas has joined us.”

England’s interim head coach Lee Carsley caused controversy by deciding not to sing the national anthem and Tuchel skillfully sidestepped that topic when asked by a broadcaster.

“I understood from Mark that it’s a personal decision first of all if you sing it and there were managers who sang it and others who didn’t,” said Tuchel.

“I have not made my decision yet. I want to be very honest with you. Your anthem is very moving, the English anthem is very moving. I experienced it several times here at Wembley, even with the players at the FA Cup final. It was very touching.

“No matter what decision I will take … we have time until March … I will always show my respect to my new role, to the country and of course to a very moving anthem. But as this is a new subject, I will take a bit of time for this decision.”

On his appointment as England’s permanent manager, Tuchel said: “Of course, I am very excited and honoured to be here today as the new head coach.

“I just had the chance to read a quote from Pele in the building at Wembley who said that Wembley is the heart, the capital and the cathedral of football and I think he was absolutely right.

“I want to take the opportunity to thank the FA, especially John [McDermott, the technical director] and Mark for their trust. I am very excited to start this journey in January with you, with the staff at St George’s Park and at Wembley, and with the very exciting and special players.”

Tuchel’s appointment was given royal approval as the Prince of Wales, the patron of the FA, posted on social media: “Exciting times for England, with a generation of talented players and a new manager taking the reins. Thomas, wishing you the best of luck, we’re all behind you! W.”

02:06 PM BST

Key points

The key points from the presser:

Tuchel likes and ‘made up the time frame’ for the 18-month contract because international management is a ‘step in the dark’ for him

He said ‘sorry’ for not being English but said he aims to prove how much he loves being England manager, through hard work and results

The German has not yet decided if he will sing the English national anthem

Tuchel said the main aim is to get England a ‘second star’ on their shirt by winning the 2026 World Cup

Bullingham said the FA interviewed 10 candidates, including some Englishmen

02:02 PM BST

01:58 PM BST

‘Too early’ to decide on captain

Tuchel was asked if Harry Kane would be his captain:

“I spoke to no one [during the hiring process]. We kept the process very confidential. I did not speak to Harry nor Gareth [Southgate].

“It’s too early to answer these sorts of questions. You know how highly I think of Harry but it’s also very important to give respect to Lee [Carsley, interim manager until end of year] and the upcoming camp so he can take his decisions freely, without me interfering.”

01:55 PM BST

Straight bats

Tuchel batted away a query about if he had been a target of Manchester United too, and Bullingham left one about if any candidate had rejected an approach from the FA.

Standard defensive press conference tactics.

01:54 PM BST

Quest for ‘the second star’

A question has been asked in German, drawing short shrift from the press officer. “Shall I translate?” asks Tuchel.

You weren’t getting much of that in the Taylor/Venables/Keegan era.

Overall vibe so far is contextualising this as a quest for “the second star” on the shirt, a clear and easily measurable target to unite behind which is very much in keeping with how businesses operate.

It’s not exactly rousing stuff but it feels highly sensible. Tuchel looks and sounds relaxed and assured. None of the muddle of Lee Carsley in the past few weeks.

01:52 PM BST

‘A step into the dark’

Tuchel on his ‘short’ contract: “Let’s see, it’s 18 months, then we agreed to sit together. I have good experience with 18 months [laughs]. I’m working on my long-term game also!

“In this particular case it was important for me to have a frame around it as it’s a bit of a step into the dark for me as I’m used to working every day [with players at clubs].

“It’s a good time frame and it was help us focus.”

01:49 PM BST

Tuchel: I must win over doubters

“I can understand some people would prefer an English coach but I think we deserve a fair chance, for having a good record in the country and for how much we love living in this country.

“We’ll try to convince them through results.”

01:47 PM BST

Tuchel on what they will change

“The players have proved that they are there, the consistency is impressive, we have players who compete in the strongest league in the world every week.

“We have the ingredients and we fully trust that this is the moment to instal, from club football, patterns, behaviours and principles to push the team over the line.

“We will need luck also, but we feel confident. We speak openly about the target – the second star [on the shirt] – but I have to prove myself every day.”

01:43 PM BST

Will Tuchel sing the English national anthem?

Tuchel: “I understood it’s a personal decision and I have not made my decision yet, I want to be honest.

“The English anthem is very moving, I’ve experienced and its very touching.

“No matter what decision I take I will show respect to this country and the anthem, but I need a little more time on this decision.”

01:42 PM BST

On why he took the job

Tuchel: “I was not sure before if this was a job for me [not club football] but we found many things that suited me. I always wanted to come back to England, that was a big goal, the attitude to the game and the supporters here are one of a kind.

“Now I have to live up to it. I know there are some trophies missing and I want to make it happen.”

01:40 PM BST

Southgate’s legacy

Tuchel: “I will build on it. Gareth and the FA did a superb job – look at the last results in tournaments – it’s outstanding. It was a big part of taking the job. We’ll build on it and hopefully add a little bit extra to get it over the line”

01:38 PM BST

Bullingham: We interviewed English candidates

Bullingham says they interviewed 10 candidates including some English ones, but would not name names.

01:37 PM BST

‘I’m sorry I’m not English’

Tuchel: “I’m sorry but I only have a German passport. But everyone knows my passion for the English Premier League and how I loved to work here.

“Hopefully I can prove to them how much I love to be England manager. The target is the biggest one in world football.”

01:36 PM BST

FA defends not hiring an Englishman

Bullingham: “We were always clear we wanted the best person for the job and we owed that to the players and the country and we feel we’ve done that.”

01:35 PM BST

Tuchel ‘made up time frame’

Tuchel asked if this is his biggest challenge?

“I understood very quickly it is a big job and it feels like a pivilege. It’s very new as I come from club football, that is very exciting.”



Says he made up the time frame “in his mind” from January to the World Cup.

01:33 PM BST

Tuchel opens..

Tuchel says he is very excited and honoured. Agrees with Pele that Wembley is the cathedral and capital of football. Thanks the FA...

01:32 PM BST

Bullingham speaks

FA CEO Mark Bullingham is outlining the recruitment process now and says they were delighted to sign the contract with Tuchel but wanted to wait for the international window to shut. He also thanked Lee Carsley for stepping in as interim manager.

01:31 PM BST

01:29 PM BST

A dozen cameras are trained on the door that Thomas Tuchel will be walking through any moment now in the press conference room at Wembley. He appears to have already completed his first photoshoot as the new England manager, posing in the seats at the national stadium in a dark smart-casual ensemble, a good deal more formal than the initialled tracksuit he wore on the day he was unveiled at Chelsea but not quite the high-level tailoring he had on for his equivalent day at PSG.

Here he is now, and it’s a light open-necked shirt and navy suit. So either that’s a quick change or a photoshoot that was NDA-d up to the eyeballs at some point in the past few weeks.

01:27 PM BST

Sam Wallace in position

Thomas Tuchel’s first press conference as England manager begins at 1.30pm. He will speak to radio and television reporters on camera, and then newspaper reporters off camera. The talking points are likely to include:

The question of nationality in international football. Does Tuchel think it matters that he is not English? One would suspect he does not.

What does he think of the current generation of England players? Have they underperformed in reaching two Euros finals – and losing them both – as well as a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final under Gareth Southgate?

Tuchel has consistently been critical of international football as a club manager. He has complained about the volume of matches, the load on his players and the injuries they have sustained. Has he changed his mind?

How will Tuchel feel about the statesman role that the England manager encompasses? He was praised for handling the situation at Chelsea in 2022 when the club was subject to the British government sanctions imposed on Roman Abramovich. England managers are often forced to discuss issues well away from the game itself

What measures success with England? Southgate reached two finals but came under huge pressure from sections of the fans and media. Is winning a trophy the only option for Tuchel?

The 2026 World Cup finals played across the US, Canada and Mexico will present massive logistical problems. Is winning the British and Irish based Euro 2028 a more viable option?

01:10 PM BST

Thomas Tuchel will take questions from the media at 1.30pm from Wembley, with FA chief executive Mark Bullingham alongside him.

Bullingham will no doubt be asked if English candidates were interviewed and to justify the appointment of a non-Englishman.

Another interesting line of questioning will surely be about the timeline of the appointment (last Tuesday, October 8) and its announcement today – and the impact this had on interim manager Lee Carsley and his team during the Nations League matches with Greece and Finland in between.

Tuchel, for his part, can probably relax a bit more and make the right noises about trying to win the World Cup etc, although he should be asked about his sometimes tetchy relationships with senior executives in previous jobs.

You can follow the press conference live here.

12:58 PM BST

Tuchel ‘will have to win over a lot of people’

Chris Powell, the former Charlton and West Ham left-back who won five England caps, is the latest former pro to share their thoughts on Tuchel’s appointment with Sky Sports.

“It’s a big decision and I think it’s been accelerated over the past few days,” Powell said. “He ticks a lot of boxes for what people wanted to see.

“There are those who wanted an Englishman, but I’m in the camp that we want someone who can take the team on that one step further. I think he ticks all the boxes.

“He will have to win over a lot of people, but winning games and tournaments is the only way to do that.”

12:51 PM BST

The view from Germany

German journalist Daniel Meuren – the author of the book Thomas Tuchel: Rulebreaker – is from Mainz, the city where Tuchel is from and Jurgen Klopp made his name.

He has told Telegraph Sport the locals have reacted with a “wow” over Tuchel’s appointment to the England job. He said only the Germany football manager’s job, or the Pope, are viewed as a higher calling.

“Tuchel has one of the most prestigious jobs in world football. The belief is that England are much better off with Tuchel at the helm,” Meuren said. “Football experts here think that Tuchel could be the perfect for the England job.”

And what of the prospect of Tuchel leading England to World Cup glory in two years’ time?

“Germans would not be angry if Tuchel led our big rivals to success, as almost everybody loves the football enemy,” Meuren said.

You can read the full piece with Meuren later this afternoon on Telegraph Sport.

12:34 PM BST

Up in lights

The FA has not been shy about announcing the new England manager at Wembley Stadium, ahead of his official presentation to the media at the national stadium at 1.30pm...

Wembley

Wembley

12:21 PM BST

Tuchel ‘can fit England’s fantastic players together’

Bernd Leno, the Fulham and former Arsenal goalkeeper, who has nine Germany caps, is backing his compatriot to do the business for England.

“I think it’s a good fit, Thomas is a fantastic manager and knows English football from his time at Chelsea and I think England will do well with him,” Leno said.

“In Germany, after his time at Bayern, his reputation was a bit negative, which was not fair in my opinion because at the time Bayern were struggling, but they still won the league.

“England have fantastic individual players but you just have to fit them together and I think he has that ability, that is what I hear from my German [player] friends.

“I feels a bit weird [to have a German managing England] but I think it’s going to work out.”

12:12 PM BST

Mills: 18-month contract ‘a bit strange’

Danny Mills, who won 19 England caps, has joined Gary Neville in questioning the appointment of a German.

“The FA need to answer why it’s not an English manager, why have they gone down this route again,” Mills said to Sky Sports.

“Thomas Tuchel is a fantastic coach and will do very well, these are not questions for him to answer.”

The former Man City and Leeds full-back also questioned why Tuchel has been given such a relatively a short contract (the answer may perhaps be related our post re Pep Guardiola at 9.09am).

“It’s a bit strange that it’s only 18 months – already we’re thinking ‘who comes next after Thomas Tuchel?’” added Mills.

12:08 PM BST

‘Hi guys, Thomas here!’

12:01 PM BST

Tuchel the funny man

Tuchel has not even had the curtain pulled back for his official unveiling yet (that comes at 1.30pm) but Sky Sports are already getting nostalgic about the German, showing a compilation of “his funniest moments”, which is largely based on his attempts to understand cockney rhyming slang when he was Chelsea manager.

“You don’t pronounce the ‘t’,” he said, “like you go to ‘a mee-ing’.”

He looked stumped by ‘dog and bone’ (phone) but was tickled by having ‘a Steffi Graf’ (a laugh).

Like Harry Kane in lederhosen supping beer from a giant steiner, expect more cringe-worthy attempts to get Tuchel to embrace English culture over the next year and a half.

11:37 AM BST

The nationality debate

Tuchel’s appointment has again unleashed the debate about whether England should have an English manager.

Telegraph Sport heavyweights Sam Wallace (chief football writer) and Oliver Brown (chief sports writer) have come out on different sides of the debate.

Wallace argues that the international game intrinsically relies on managers being of the same nationality of the teams they are leading, writing: “Nationality is literally the point of international football.”

Brown, meanwhile, says that Tuchel is the best man for the job and the FA has pulled off a coup – and congratulates England on “choosing excellence over ancestry”.

You can read their full pieces by clicking on the links above and vote in our poll below:

11:24 AM BST

Neville: This does not seem like a strategic decision

Gary Neville has just given an interview on Sky Sports. He is not very happy about the FA appointing a non-Enlgish manager:

“I was supportive 20-odd years ago when we appointed Sven Goran-Eriksson but at the end of that period I came to the conclusion that the damage to English coaches was significant and changed my mind.

“Gareth [Southgate] has restored an element of faith in English coaching and players, he has done a great job, but we have chosen to go down a different route now and there are some difficult questions for the FA to answer.

“What the FA has done does not seem like a strategic decision, it feels like a instinctive decision in light of what’s gone on recently. I think there are some serious questions for the FA to answer in terms of English coaching.

“I think we are damaging ourselves. I do think there are outstanding English candidates who could have been appointed [Neville name-checked Eddie Howe and Graham Potter here].

“We are in a rut when it comes to coaching – English coaching has one of the worst reputations in Europe – we don’t have a clear identity and have not built a style which is unique to us and we have seen coaches from all around Europe come [to the Premier League] and in input their styles in our game and we’ve copied them, but in my opinion we need to build an identity and let English coaches flourish.

“I thought we’d left that period [of appointing foreign coaches] behind.”

11:13 AM BST

‘FA spoke to Ancelotti – but not Howe’

Gary Lineker has claimed the Football Association spoke to Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti as part of the process to replace Gareth Southgate, before appointing Thomas Tuchel.

But in a development that raises questions about whether any English managers were approached, Alan Shearer says the FA did not speak to Eddie Howe about the job.

Ben Rumsby has the full story here.

Eddie Howe – not spoken to by the FA, apparently - PA/John Walton

11:00 AM BST

Readers react

Telegraph readers are reacting to Tuchel’s appointment, here are some of the best offerings so far.

You can join the debate in the comments section below.

10:56 AM BST

Carsley’s ordeal in a new light

So now we now that Tuchel signed his contract with the FA to become England manager last Tuesday (October 8).

That was two days before the shambolic 2-1 home defeat by Greece at Wembley, a scoreline that actually flattered England.

Caretaker Lee Carsley was hammered for his chaotic tactics that night, and rightly so as England’s experiment with a ‘false nine’ resulted in five players up front, one in midfield (poor Declan Rice) and a general sense of chaos.

Carsley was also widely criticised for his confusing pronouncements about whether he wanted the job on a full-time basis after that match and around Sunday’s 3-1 win in Finland.

We don’t know for sure yet if Carlsey knew Tuchel had been signed up at that point, but he must surely have had an inkling, so it is hard not to feel some sympathy for him now, knowing that he was dealing with all that.

The FA said it did not announce the Tuchel deal before the Nations League double-header so as not to distract from the job Carsley and his players had to do against Greece and Finland. You could certainly make an argument that this strategy backfired.

10:42 AM BST

Have your say

10:37 AM BST

Royal approval

The Prince of Wales, who is Patron of the Football Association (and its former President) has given his response on social media:

10:27 AM BST

Confirmed: 18-month contract

Our man Mike McGrath has also now confirmed that Tuchel has signed an 18-month contract taking him through to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

10:21 AM BST

Who is Anthony Barry?

Anthony Barry has been appointed as England No 2 after a deal was agreed with the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) for him to leave his post as Roberto Martinez’s assistant.

Barry, 38, had agreed a new contract with Portugal last month to take him through to the World Cup in 2026 but new England manager Thomas Tuchel wanted to be reunited with him after working together at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

It is understood that compensation was needed to release Barry from his FPF contract, ending his time with Portugal having coached during the international breaks while at Bayern with Tuchel.

The Liverpudlian did his Pro Licence with the English FA and was seen as the outstanding graduate among a group of young players including Frank Lampard and Michael Carrick, who went on to become managers.

Lampard took Barry to Chelsea when he was appointed manager and he was retained by Tuchel, which started their partnership. His importance to Tuchel was underlined by the first sentence of the press release for his appointment including confirmation of Barry as assistant.

Tuchel with Anthony Barry (right) during their time at Chelsea - PA/Nick Potts

Described as “internationally renowned” on the FA’s statement, Barry was also targeted by the Republic of Ireland and Wales for their manager’s jobs when they last came available but Barry chose to stay at Bayern last year and to remain with Portugal in the summer. English league clubs have also shown interest in him, such as Swansea.

His history with Tuchel includes helping him win the Champions League at Chelsea, which marked him as an outstanding young coach.

Barry was playing lower-league football until 2017, when his final spell as a player was at Wrexham, then went into coaching with Paul Cook at Wigan before moving to Chelsea under Lampard.

“Our relationship is very respectful and friendly,” explained Barry when he joined Bayern. “I admired Thomas from the first day. We have a lot of parallels – how we work and how we see football. We try to push each other and to improve.”

Barry was also put in charge of set-pieces at Bayern.

10:13 AM BST

Kane on Tuchel

Sky Sports have just run an ad-hoc interview with England captain Harry Kane from yesterday, in which he said he knew nothing about the appointment of Tuchel (which let us remember, was signed and sealed seven days previously, so either the FA did an incredibly good job of keeping it secret internally, or an incredibly good job of ensuring everyone kept quiet).

But the Bayern Munich striker, who was signed for the German side by Tuchel, did give his former (and future) boss a glowing reference, of course.

“I know Thomas well from last year – he is fantastic coach and a fantastic person,” Kane said.

10:06 AM BST

The FA’s social media team have been unleashing their fancy pre-prepared promo materials...

Probably the most glitzy presentation Barry has experienced, on these shores at least...

These Tuchel images have also been projected onto Wembley stadium.

10:00 AM BST

English No 2

Tuchel’s assistant, Liverpudlian Anthony Barry (more on him a bit later) was quoted in the FA statement as saying: “For any Englishman in football, working with the national team is the pinnacle and I didn’t hesitate when Thomas asked me to come and join him again.

“I know what a great place St George’s Park is and how much of an advantage it gives our England teams, and the support it gives to coaches.

“This squad is very talented and have done so much to bring the country together, I look forward to meeting and working with them on this exciting project.”

09:57 AM BST

FA: We believe Tuchel will win major tournament

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham was also quoted in the statement, saying: “We are thrilled to have hired Thomas Tuchel, one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry who is one of the best English coaches to support him.

“Our recruitment process has been very thorough. Before the Euros we had a contingency plan and outlined exactly the qualities we would be looking for in a coach.

“Since Gareth [Southgate] resigned, we have worked through the candidate pool, meeting a number of coaches and evaluating them against that criteria. Thomas was very impressive and stood out with his vast expertise and his drive. Anthony is a top English talent and also has international experience with Republic of Ireland, Belgium and Portugal.

“Fundamentally we wanted to hire a coaching team to give us the best possible chance of winning a major tournament, and we believe they will do just that. Thomas and the team have a single-minded focus on giving us the best possible chance to win the World Cup in 2026.

“I would like to thank Lee [Carsley] for stepping up and doing everything we asked of him – he is a very talented coach and a major part of our England pathway. He will now focus on retaining the U21 Euro title in the summer. These are exciting times for England fans at senior and MU21 level, and we look forward to welcoming Thomas and Anthony when they begin work in January.”

09:51 AM BST

Tuchel: This is a huge privilege

Thomas Tuchel is quoted in the FA statement as saying: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already. To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.

“Working closely with Anthony as my assistant coach, we will do everything we can to make England successful and the supporters proud. I want to thank the FA, in particular Mark and John, for their trust and I am looking forward to starting our journey together.”

09:49 AM BST

As you were, Lee

The FA has also confirmed that Lee Carsley will remain in charge of the senior team until the end of the Uefa Nations League group stage next month, with matches away to Greece and at home to Ireland.

Carsley will then return to lead England’s defence of their Uefa Under-21 European Championship title, after qualification for the finals next summer was secured this weekend.

09:48 AM BST

Backroom team

The FA statement continues...

“Tuchel’s impressive list of coaching honours includes league titles in France and Germany, twice with Paris St-Germain and most recently with Bayern Munich in the 2022/23 season, having won his first major trophy in 2017 when Borussia Dortmund lifted the German Cup.

“Tuchel will be reunited with [Anthony] Barry, having worked closely with the Englishman at Chelsea and Bayern and where together they won four trophies between both clubs. Liverpool-born Barry, who is a Uefa Pro licence holder, has significant international pedigree, notably working with Belgium and Portugal at the 2022 Ffia World Cup and Uefa Euro 2024 respectively.

“The pair will bring a small backroom team with them to St George’s Park, with a further coaching update expected in the near future.”

09:44 AM BST

Recruitment process began in July

The FA statement says of Tuchel:

“His arrival at the FA concludes an extensive recruitment search which began in July, just after the Three Lions’ run to the Uefa Euro 2024 final.

“The confidential process, which saw several candidates interviewed, was led by FA CEO Mark Bullingham and men’s technical director John McDermott, and saw Tuchel identified as the preferred appointment. The decision to recruit Tuchel and (assistant) Anthony Barry was approved by the FA Board early last week, with Tuchel signing his contract on Tuesday 8 October. The announcement was delayed to minimise distraction around the international camp that has just concluded.

“The pair will begin work on 1 January 2025 ahead of the qualification process for the following year’s Fifa World Cup finals, due to be staged in Canada, Mexico and the USA.”

09:36 AM BST

Tuchel signed last week

The FA’s announcement reveals a fascinating detail – Tuchel signed the contract last Tuesday (October 8).

That means interim manager Lee Carsley was surely likely to have known about it during the Nations League matches against Greece and Finland.

09:33 AM BST

It’s official

09:31 AM BST

Putting down the rake

Tuchel has effectively been on gardening leave since his leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season as he has remained on the Bundesliga club’s payroll.

Bayern refused to comment yesterday on whether his release would have to be negotiated, but sources in Germany have claimed the FA will not have to pay compensation, reports the Telegraph’s football news correspondent Matt Law.

09:26 AM BST

Readers have their say

Telegraph readers have been reacting to the appointment of Tuchel. Here is a selection of the best responses so far, you can join the debate in the comments section below...

09:15 AM BST

Inside knowledge

Tuchel of course knows the English game well after his 20-month spell in charge of Chelsea, which ended in September 2022 – a reign that included winning a Champions League final against Man City.

The German has shown a passion and affection for English football and believes the squad is very much capable of winning trophies. Something he will be expected to deliver.

He is expected to try to appoint Anthony Barry, who is currently part of the Portugal backroom staff, as part of his England management team. Barry assisted Tuchel at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel also signed England captain Harry Kane for Bayern Munich.

Tuchel and Kane

09:09 AM BST

Pep in the background

While Tuchel is no doubt a big-name appointment, it seems he was not the No 1 target. Pep Guardiola appears to have held that honour, but the Manchester City manager has been minded to sign a one-year contract extension at the Etihad, as revealed by Telegraph Sport’s Jason Burt on Monday.

Intriguingly, if Tuchel is, as reported, to sign an 18-month deal and Guardiola were to agree a one-year extension with City, the England job could in theory become vacant again at the same time as the great Catalan – who wants to move into international management at some point – is looking for a new challenge.

Tuchel also has something of a track record as a manager who burns brightly but somewhat briefly, as spells at Dortmund, Chelsea, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich proved – his relations with executives soured at those clubs before his exits.

09:00 AM BST

A blow to United?

While the FA’s swift move for Tuchel is likely to have been prompted largely by the growing crisis around caretaker manager Lee Carsley, it was perhaps also expedited by the fact that the German was also on Manchester United’s radar should they dispense with under-pressure Erik ten Hag.

How are United fans feeling this morning?

08:52 AM BST

News update

The news of Tuchel’s appointment broke quickly yesterday, from the afternoon reports that he was keen and in advanced talks with the Football Association, to confirmation in the early evening that a deal had been struck for the German to take over from interim manager Lee Carsley.

The former Chelsea manager, 51, will become England’s third foreign manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

It is understood Tuchel could start work on January 1, 2025, on an initial 18-month contract taking him through to the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

08:44 AM BST

A new start for England

Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the first day of a new dawn for England, kind of.

Thomas Tuchel is set to be unveiled as the next England manager later today, becoming the third foreigner to hold the post and the first German.

We will be covering the press conference at 1.30pm live on here and providing news, analysis, background and comment from our team of expert writers throughout the day.

You can join the debate in our comment section below.