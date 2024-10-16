Thomas Tuchel sends 'exciting' message to England fans after appointment as new manager

Thomas Tuchel has described his appointment as England’s new manager as a “huge privilege”.

The 51-year-old was officially confirmed as Gareth Southgate’s successor on Wednesday morning, signing an 18-month contract which runs until after the 2026 World Cup.

Tuchel, who becomes the third foreign Three Lions coach in history, will start work on New Year’s Day 2025 and returns to the English game after a trophy-laden stint with Chelsea.

A hugely popular figure at Stamford Bridge before his surprise sacking in 2022, Tuchel won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during a trophy-laden spell with the Blues.

One of the most decorated managers working in the European game, Tuchel also lifted a raft of trophies during stints in charge of Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

His appointment will undoubtedly make the Three Lions one of the favourites for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Southgate has taken England deep into tournaments over the last eight years and the move for an elite-level coach will do little to dampen expectations.

Speaking after his confirmation, Tuchel said: “I am very proud to have been given the honour of leading the England team. I have long felt a personal connection to the game in this country, and it has given me some incredible moments already.

“To have the chance to represent England is a huge privilege, and the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting.”

Tuchel’s first game in charge of the Three Lions will come during the international break in March 2025.