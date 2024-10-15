Thomas Tuchel reportedly set to become England head coach

LONDON (AP) — Thomas Tuchel is expected to be the next England head coach after widespread reports in the English media said the German was set to be confirmed as Gareth Southgate's successor.

The Champions League-winning coach has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season.

The BBC and other British media outlets reported Tuesday that he had agreed take the England job and become its third non-English coach, following Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

The English Football Association had yet to make an announcement.

“Until it’s announced obviously I can’t really comment, but we have to wait and see," England captain Harry Kane, who worked under Tuchel at Bayern, told Sky Sports. “Obviously, I know Thomas well from last year. Fantastic coach, fantastic person, so I am sure the guys at the FA will contact me when they know more about it.”

Tuchel is well-known to English fans after leading Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021.

Southgate stepped down as England manager after losing the final of this summer's European Championship. He led the country to back-to-back Euros finals as well as the semifinals of the World Cup in 2018.

