Thomas Tuchel interested in England job after advanced talks with FA

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is interested in becoming the next permanent England manager after entering advanced talks with the Football Association.

Those talks could now accelerate further as the FA move to try to end the uncertainty around Gareth Southgate’s long-term successor.

The FA may need to move quickly to land Tuchel, as he has also been heavily linked with Manchester United, who spoke to him in the summer about replacing Erik ten Hag.

Tuchel has always been among the favourites for the full-time England job and, along with Pep Guardiola, is one of a number of managers to have been sounded out since Southgate stepped down.

It is believed that there have now been advanced talks with Tuchel and that more are planned. It is unclear whether there are any further talks planned with other candidates.

Tuchel fits the remit set out by interim head coach Lee Carsely of being “a world-class coach who has won trophies” and has worked in England, at Chelsea, and with a number of England players – including captain Harry Kane, who he signed for Bayern Munich.

Tuchel is currently out of work, although he has remained on the Bayern payroll after leaving his position at the end of last season, effectively meaning he has been on gardening leave.

Bayern have refused to comment on whether his release would be negotiated, but sources in Germany have claimed the FA would not have to pay compensation.

Tuchel would relish the opportunity of working with Kane again and is thought to be confident that England have a squad capable of winning trophies.

The German has proved himself to be an excellent tournament manager, winning the Champions League at Chelsea and reaching the finals of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Carsley is expected to remain in interim charge, as had always been the plan, for the November Nations League games against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, sources in and around the England set-up have become convinced that Carsley does not want the permanent job at this time and his public comments have done little to disperse that belief.