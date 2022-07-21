Thomas Tuchel insists Timo Werner should be ‘the happiest person in the world’ at Chelsea despite exit talk

Timo Werner and Thomas Tuchel (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel has challenged Timo Werner to fight for his Chelsea future after the striker hinted he would be open to a move during pre-season.

The Germany international missed the 1-1 draw with Charlotte on Wednesday night through injury but has been unable to rule out a move away in recent interviews.

After seeing Chelsea lose on penalties to the MLS side in the Bank of America Stadium, Tuchel explained his stance on the 26-year-old.

“I'm surprised, I would be very happy as a young guy having a contract at Chelsea Football Club. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet,” Tuchel explained when talk of a possible move away came up.

“He needs to get his game time, show quality, take your place and defend your place. I would be one of the happiest people on the planet having a contract with Chelsea.

“If he said this, I do not understand. He is our player, sure.”

It was a disappointing performance in North Carolina but served a purpose in at least getting players match fit and allowing Raheem Sterling to make his debut in front of the new owners.

Tuchel wants more from his side with a match against Arsenal in Orlando to come on Saturday night.

“I would say we played a good first half but unfortunately, only 80 metres of the pitch,” he noted. “The last 20 metres of the pitch were not good enough, even in the first half.

“We found a lot of spaces to accelerate and penetrate the box but we struggled with our decision-making and precision in the last 20 metres.

“This was simply not good enough for the effort and quality we showed in the first 80 metres of the pitch and the amount of space we had, and the number of attacks we created, there were not enough clear chances and deliveries in the last 20 metres.

"We also have to say we allowed two big chances out of nothing in the first half, otherwise I think we played a very good match in all the other aspects.

"Second half, it took us half an hour to show some quality and then it was maybe for ten minutes, so it was not good at all. Not offensively, not structure-wise, not in effort, hunger to be the dominant team. It was not good enough."

Tuchel discussed the absences of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Cesar Azpilicueta and Ross Barkley after the match.

“Kepa has some pain that prevents him from feeling free in his movements,” the German said.

“Azpi had a big knock above his knee in his muscle, he ran into Edouard [Mendy], it was a training accident. If it was a Premier League match we would have taken the risk but the risk was too big that maybe he takes another hit and is [out for] maybe three or four days and it was not worth it.

"Ross feels his hamstrings some days, same as Timo. The risk of having injuries, even though it's more discomfort... it's more important they stay in training than to risk it in a game and to have a longer period of injury that we don't want."