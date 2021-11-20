Thomas Tuchel insists there is ‘always room for improvement’ despite Chelsea’s dominant display

(Action Images via Reuters)

Thomas Tuchel explained why he still cut a frustrated figure on the side-line as Chelsea moved six points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A 3-0 win against Leicester did not stop the German angrily pacing around his technical area or barking orders at his league leaders.

Goals from Toni Rudiger, N’Golo Kante and substitute Christian Pulisic secured a dominant win for Chelsea – but Tuchel revealed why he was still concerned.

He insisted his players should have killed off Brendan Rodgers’ side earlier – having to wait until Pulisic came off the bench to add a third in the 71st-minute.

The Chelsea manager said: “You have to decide the game when it is possible to decide it. I thought we could be more precise, we could be more clinical in the last third in the first half because we played with such effort, we had such good ball recoveries high up the pitch, we were good finding spaces with the ball up the pitch and we all know that a third goal would have decided the match.

“With a two-goal lead you can never be comfortable because one goal, one set piece, one deflected shot can change the momentum and suddenly you struggle when it is not necessary.”

Tuchel added: “I am happy, but there is always also room for improvement. The players got their full praise after the match and they know very well when they do a good match and they did a good match.

“It is a team effort and it is a huge effort we put into attacking and defending and I am happy the team got the win they deserved.”

The win was another title statement from Chelsea – keeping them ahead of rivals Manchester City and Liverpool.

But Tuchel wants more, saying: “There are still things to improve - technical mistakes in the last third, decision making, and conversion of chances.

“But it was a very good performance, a tough performance, a mature performance. We needed it to have a deserved win and a clean sheet. We are happy.”

