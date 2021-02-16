Thomas Tuchel hoping Timo Werner will bang in the goals after ending drought

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has tipped Timo Werner to go on a scoring spree after breaking his 14-match Premier League goal drought against Newcastle.

Striker Werner fired his first top-flight goal since November 7 as the Blues saw off Newcastle 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

The £53million summer recruit had struggled in front of goal with his drought lasting exactly 1,000 minutes.

But now Tuchel believes the 24-year-old will be ready to make up for lost time on the goal front.

Asked if Werner breaking his duck can open the floodgates for the Germany international, Tuchel said: “Yes, for sure; he won’t be the first striker who has to deal with something like this.

“For the strikers the last per cent of their confidence and of belief comes from goals and nothing else. But he worked really hard for that.

“He looked really decisive with assists, and winning penalties in the last few games for us. And today he has an assist and a goal and this is super for him.

“I’m happy because he put in a lot of effort and hard work against the ball. Now it’s a big relief but we saw it coming.”

Chelsea coasted past a worryingly limited Newcastle, with Olivier Giroud tapping home after replacing Tammy Abraham who had suffered an ankle injury.

The Blues jumped back into the top four for the first time since December, with defending champions Liverpool slipping to sixth.

Former Paris St Germain boss Tuchel insisted Chelsea have only clawed their way back into the Champions League qualification places by ignoring the league table entirely.

And the 47-year-old has called on his players to keep their eyes off the standings, especially now the table makes better reading for the men in blue.

“Many people said when we started that it wouldn’t be possible because there were many places and points between us and Liverpool in fourth place,” said Tuchel.

“It was clear that it was not all in our hands and we needed results on other pitches to close the gap.

“From then on, we spent not one minute thinking about the other pitches and other teams, the situations with the fixtures. We just spent every minute with our team focusing on us.

“Normally, it can be a reward today to look at the fixtures but it cannot be a distraction from Thursday onwards.

“We worked hard for this momentum. The players have worked incredibly hard to win all these games in a row and it will not stop.”

Newcastle produced a wretched performance, with Steve Bruce’s men now in serious danger of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

Under-fire boss Bruce insisted there were positives from Newcastle’s second-half showing – but by then the damage was already done with Chelsea obviously coasting to a facile victory.

“Three or four points the other way takes you to an even safer position,” said Bruce.

“We’ve had a difficult spell in terms of picking up points. We have to keep our nerve, and keep playing our way.

“Make no mistake we found it difficult in the first half. But we changed things slightly and we had more intensity about our game.”