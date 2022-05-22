Thomas Tuchel hints at attacking signings once Chelsea takeover is approved

(IKIMAGES/AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted at strengthening his attacking options when the club’s takeover goes through.

Despite the major money signing of Romelu Lukaku last summer, Tuchel’s side have struggled for goals all season, scoring 74 times in comparison to the hauls of 96 and 91 from Manchester City and Liverpool respectively.

Only Mason Mount has hit double figures in the Premier League with expensive forwards such as Lukaku and Timo Werner failing to wholly convince.

The German hinted at strengthening the attacking department in the summer but added things had been made difficult by government-imposed sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will be lifted once the new owners, a consortium led by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, take over after clearance from the British government and the Premier League.

"Is it necessary to bring more offensive players around the box to create more distractions, to create more space for each other? We will ask that question," Tuchel said.

"We are late because other clubs can take players. We have to be fast and smart as soon as the sanctions are lifted... There’s a lot of work to do."

