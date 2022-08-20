Thomas Tuchel handed suspended one-match ban for heated clash with Antonio Conte

Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
Thomas Tuchel handed suspended one-match ban for heated clash with Antonio Conte
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have been hit by fines following their heated confrontation at Stamford Bridge last weekend, while the Chelsea manager has also received a one-match touchline ban.

However, Tuchel’s ban has been “suspended temporarily” pending written reasons that will be made available “in due course,” an FA statement said. Tuchel will therefore be on the touchline for his side’s match against Leeds on Sunday.

Tuchel has been fined £35,000 for the incident while Tottenham boss Conte has been hit with a £15,000 fine and has not received a ban.

Both managers were charged by the FA with improper conduct following the 2-2 draw in the Premier League last weekend, which saw Tuchel and Conte receive red cards at the full-time whistle.

The pair had clashed throughout the fiery encounter and it continued during the handshake, with Tuchel keeping a grasp of Conte’s hand after the Italian did not look him in the eye.

Tuchel had played down the confrontation ahead of his side’s visit to Leeds, insisting there was no bad blood between him and Conte.

“Of course we laugh, it’s very important to laugh and laugh at ourselves,” said Tuchel. “I was laughing in the dressing room; it was the heat of the match, it was for me not that bad.

“The handshake was maybe too long and too heavy I admit that but no harm was done at least from my side. And we didn’t insult each other.”

Conte, meanwhile, said he expected to be on the touchline for Tottenham’s home match against Wolves and believed the incident did not require further punishment.

“We have to accept and have respect for every decision,” Conte said. “But I think sometimes this type of situation can happen. It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last time that two coaches are not in the right way or do not agree.

“But the most important thing is we have to move on, to have respect for each other. And for me, the situation finishes there.”

Leeds managerJesse Marsch said earlier on Friday that he would be “disappointed” if Tuchel was allowed to be on the touchline at Elland Road.

“If you get a red card you are out of the next match,” Marsch said.

Tuchel could face further punishment following his comments about referee Anthony Taylor.

The Chelsea manager said Taylor should not be allowed to referee the Blues again after taking issue with both Spurs goals in the 2-2 draw.

Tuchel also expressed disappointment at VAR Mike Dean’s admission that he should have told Taylor to review Cristian Romero’s hair-pull on Marc Cucurella, which came shortly before Harry Kane’s late equaliser.

