Thomas Tuchel hails Raheem Sterling’s ‘crucial’ contribution against Leicester

Thomas Tuchel has backed Raheem Sterling to score plenty more goals after his double helped seal 10-man Chelsea a 2-1 win against Leicester.

Sterling scored his first goals for Chelsea following his £50million switch from Manchester City in July and Blues boss Tuchel was delighted to see the England forward “step up” after Conor Gallagher’s dismissal.

Tuchel said of Sterling’s contribution: “It was needed. We need him to score, it’s what he does and he will score.

“I could feel he wasn’t happy, he wants to score more and have more chances. So we played in a more aggressive shape in the first half for 25 minutes and then we are a man down, so we needed him to step up.

“He did, and he did what he always does. He will score, I’m convinced, and he will create chances.

“The goals were crucial today because they gave us belief and the boost that it was possible. They were responsible for the win.”

Tuchel, who refused to comment on reports Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Leicester defender Wesley Fofana, was unimpressed with his side’s third red card in three games.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was not in the dugout at Stamford Bridge (Nick Potts/PA)

The German was serving his touchline ban for his red card in the draw against Tottenham, while Gallagher received his second yellow card – both for fouls on Harvey Barnes – in the 28th minute. Chelsea also had Kalidou Koulibaly sent off against Leeds.

Tuchel added: “Don’t include mine, it was after the final whistle, and the other ones, to be precise, were two yellows, yellow-red.

“Two of them totally were unnecessary and that is part of the analysing of the situation.

“Twice it is absolutely not necessary and to give such a huge disadvantage we have to stop doing this.

Conor Gallagher was sent off by referee Paul Tierney for two yellow-card offences (Adam Davy/PA)

“We cannot behave like this if we are on yellow cards. We have to learn very, very fast. This must be the absolute exception from the rule and cannot be repeated.”

Leicester remain winless after their first four Premier League matches, but boss Brendan Rodgers felt they were worthy of at least a point.

Daniel Amartey had an effort ruled out after Barnes was harshly ruled to have fouled goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and Ayoze Perez struck the crossbar.

Barnes pulled a goal back but Rodgers told LCFC TV: “We’re disappointed not to (equalise). Lots of really good moments in the game for us, just decisive moments in the game.

“I thought we started the second half a little bit passive, and then we go a goal behind, which makes it difficult against 10 (men) and then we go two (down).

“In fairness to that, the players’ reaction was good in the game. We fight back, and then it was really, really unfortunate not to score.

“The keeper makes some great saves and we’ve also hit the bar. There were other moments where we could have scored, so yes, it’s disappointing not to have taken at least a point.”