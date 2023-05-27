Thomas Tuchel disappointed with Bayern Munich's season, but eyes Bundesliga title

Thomas Tuchel, the coach of Bayern Munich, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday, stating that even if they secure the Bundesliga title this season, it will not be enough to satisfy the club. Currently trailing Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund by two points, both teams have one more game to play. Bayern will face Cologne at RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday, while Dortmund hosts Mainz at Westfalenstadion simultaneously. A single victory for Dortmund would halt Bayern's remarkable 10-title winning streak. However, Bayern have previous experience of triumphing in similar circumstances, as seen in the 1999-2000 campaign. Back then, Bayern overcame a three-point deficit against Bayer Leverkusen on the final day, with Leverkusen suffering a 2-0 defeat against Unterhaching while Bayern secured a 3-1 victory over Werder Bremen, ultimately clinching the title due to a superior goal difference. Nevertheless, even if the Bavarian powerhouse manages another remarkable comeback this season, the club's disappointment remains evident after their eliminations from both the UEFA Champions League and the DFB-Pokal. "It's our own fault, our own responsibility," Tuchel candidly shared with the media on Friday. "We will certainly strive to finish the race with determination because we are obligated to give our all until the end." "Our season will not be a cause for celebration. The points we've earned and the quality of our game will not meet our expectations. Regardless of the outcome, it will no longer be a satisfactory season," Tuchel asserted. "We have made enough mistakes," Tuchel added, reflecting on the team's shortcomings. Bayern's struggle to find a reliable and consistent scorer has plagued them since their esteemed striker Robert Lewandowski departed for Barcelona last summer. The acquisitions of Sadio Mane from Liverpool and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting failed to address the issue, as their performances fluctuated throughout the season.

As Bayern prepare for their final Bundesliga showdown, Tuchel remains resolute, striving to end the campaign on a high note. However, it is clear that even lifting the trophy would not erase the disappointments of a lacklustre season for the Bavarian powerhouse.

