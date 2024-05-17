Thomas Tuchel confirms Bayern Munich exit as 'talks with Manchester United begin'

Thomas Tuchel has put an end to the speculation over his Bayern Munich future, by declaring he will leave the club this summer as talks with Manchester United reportedly get underway.

Bayern announced earlier this year that the former Chelsea manager would leave 12 months before his contract expired, following an underwhelming season which will end this weekend without a trophy.

But reports emerged that the club and coach were, in fact, holding fresh talks to keep him in place.

However, Tuchel has now confirmed that Saturday’s match with Hoffenheim will be his last as Munich boss.

“This is my last press conference at [Bayern’s training ground] Sabener Strasse,” he told reporters.

“There were talks, but we didn't reach an agreement, so the decision of February still stands.

“The feedback from recent weeks was the foundation for us having a discussion. But we couldn't reach an agreement. I won't name the reasons.

“I'm a bit sad because I don't like leaving teams and a staff. There are 60, 70 people here that you see everyday. Also the stewards in the underground car park and the guys in the kitchen. There's a bond that develops with time. You work closely together for hours every day. It's always difficult.”

Tuchel has been linked with potentially taking over at Manchester United, should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag in the summer.

United are reportedly interested in Brentford boss Thomas Frank and England’s Gareth Southgate as they mull over their future plans, having also held preliminary talks with Kieran McKenna of Ipswich.

According to Bild, Tuchel’s team have begun talks with United over a move to Old Trafford.

The decision also means Bayern will head what is no longer a long list of top European clubs seeking new managers this summer. Liverpool are said to be closing in on hiring Arne Slot while Xavi performed a U-turn on his plan to leave Barcelona.

Former Bayern boss Hansi Flick is the favourite to be reinstalled in the Allianz Arena hotseat ahead of Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi, while United manager Ten Hag has also been linked with a return to the club he spent time with as youth-team coach earlier in his career.

Austria national team manager Ralf Rangnick is said to have rejected the job.