Thomas Tuchel confirms Antonio Rudiger will leave Chelsea: “We can’t fight anymore”

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Toni Rudiger’s decision to leave Chelsea – admitting it will be a huge task to replace the centre back.

The Germany international has rejected a contract worth £230,000-a-week, which would have made him the highest-paid defender in the club’s history.

He is expected to complete a move to Real Madrid in the summer, when he will become a free agent.

Tuchel said: “The situation is that he wants to leave the club. He informed me of this is in a private talk.

“We gave everything - me and the club - but we could not fight anymore because of the sanctions. Without the sanctions we would at least be able to carry on fighting, but our hands are tied. We don’t take it personally. It is his decision.”

With out-of-contract Andreas Christensen also set to leave for Barcelona in the summer, Chelsea will be left needing to spend huge sums to reinforce a defence that took them all the way to Champions League glory last season.

Sevilla’s Jules Kounde is their top target – but they will need another top class defender to fill the gap.

Tuchel admitted Rudiger’s departure is a massive blow and outlined the problems Chelsea face to replace him.

“At the moment, it is not possible because of the sanctions,” he said. “And even when the sanctions are in the past, it will be incredibly difficult.

“Toni is what he is. He is a big personality, a big leader, he takes the fear away from other people, gives you confidence when he is next to you, and has played 50-60 matches over 90 minutes with incredible consistency.

“So it will be challenging, but like always, no matter how much I love Toni and how big a role he played, there will be Chelsea without Toni Rudiger and we will find solutions.

“I fought hard on a personal level and we’ve had this kind of connection from day one. He deserves my full support because he delivered incredible performances, so reliable. So it was a give and take.

“I know he is very aware of it and I am just happy to have had the chance to coach him and have him in the team because he was nothing but brilliant until today. The club did as well, we had big offers for him and the club tried everything. But for some weeks, we can’t fight anymore because of the sanctions. We could not adjust or continue, so it is what it is.”

Rudiger missed the 1-0 win against West Ham with a groin injury. But Tuchel insists he will continue to play the German until the end of the season, with him potentially returning against Manchester United on Thursday.

“Absolutely no concern (about playing him),” he said. “He has no doubts and has made no doubts about it. He will play until the end of the season with everything he has.

“This is what he did from day one and it’s what he will do until the last minute. I am 100 percent sure.”