Thomas Tuchel blasts Chelsea fans for Roman Abramovich chants during show of solidarity for Ukraine

Tom Morgan
·4 min read
In this article:
Thomas Tuchel blasts Chelsea fans for chanting Roman Abramovich's name during show of solidarity for Ukraine - PA

Thomas Tuchel turned on Chelsea supporters for failing to show ''respect" after they chanted Roman Abramovich's name throughout the Premier League's show of solidarity for Ukraine.

MPs also joined Tuchel in criticising those who interrupted the minute's applause which took place before kick off ahead of Chelsea's 4-0 victory against Burnley.

The chant came after a tumultuous week in which Abramovich moved to avoid his assets being frozen by pledging to sell the club and then set up a fund for war victims with the proceeds.

Tuchel, however, said fans had chosen the wrong moment to voice their support for the Russian oligarch. “It was not the moment to do this," he said."Listen, if we show solidarity, we show solidarity and we show it together. We take the knee together, if an important person from another club or from our club unfortunately dies, we show a minute of respect."

Premier League captains also wore armbands in Ukrainian colours as England's top tier delivered an unprecedented show of footballing support, which prompted China to shut down its broadcast feed. The chant for Abramovich went up as fans across the country were encouraged to join players, managers, match officials and club staff in a "moment of reflection and solidarity before kick-off".

“It’s not the moment to give other messages, it’s a moment to show respect," said Tuchel after the match. "We do this because this is what we are as a club. We show respect as a club and we need our fans to commit to this minute of applause in the moment we do it for Ukraine.

“There is no second opinion about the situation there and they have our thoughts and our support and we should stand together as a club. It was not the moment for other messages.”

Chris Bryant MP, the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Russia, reacted with dismay at the scenes in Burnley given he has been singled out for abuse online after calling in Parliament for Abramovich to face sanctions.

"That’s the least of it," he told the Sunday Telegraph of the scenes before kick off. "You should see the homophobic and vitriolic abuse I’ve had in my inbox. I know football is a passion for many people but when your club matters more than the murder of innocent people in Ukraine you’ve kind of lost the plot."

The match was played amid huge uncertainty over who is likely to succeed in buying the club after a week in which Abramovich told representatives to seek a price tag of up to £4billion.

Telegraph Sport understands the Todd Boehly-led offer could be just one of several potential deals on the table from American investors. One senior footballing powerbroker has predicted what he said would be a "feeding frenzy" in the coming days as US-led consortiums scramble to table offers as they see Chelsea as representing better value than NFL, NBA or MLB teams.

American billionaire Boehly, who part owns the LA Dodgers baseball team, is backed by Hansjorg Wyss, who is of Swiss nationality and lives in New York, along with a third, so far unnamed, businessman.

New York-based merchant bank Raine is handling the bids, amid claims that as many as 10 potential buyers have expressed an interest this week. Turkish businessman Muhsin Bayrak's spokesperson claimed "we have forwarded our offer", although the news has been met with some caution and cynicism. Egyptian Chelsea supporter Loutfy Mansour confirmed through a spokesperson that he would not be making an offer. Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who owns Ligue 1 club Nice, has already distanced himself from the process.

Footage of the league taking a stand for Ukraine was readily available on screens, although it was unclear whether broadcasters in Russia made any attempts to cut away. England's top tier is still finalising plans to tear up the remaining three months on a £6m-a-year agreement with Rambler Media, which is owned by state-owned bank Sberbank. Chinese TV blacked out coverage of both the Premier League and Bundesliga as a result of the show of solidarity.

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) held on for a 4-3 win over Team Bauer (Boston) on Friday to advance to the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Team Sonnet will face the winner of tomorrow's semifinal matchup between Team Adidas (Minnesota) and Team Scotiabank (Calgary) at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. The loser will square off against Team Bauer in the consolation game on Sunday at 10:3