Thomas Tuchel backs ‘amazing’ Antonio Rudiger for new Chelsea FC contract... if defender wants to stay

Antonio Rudiger has played a crucial role for Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel (AFP via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel believes that Antonio Rudiger could not be doing more to earn a new deal at Chelsea and says the centre-back has his "full support" if he wants to stay at the club.

Rudiger will soon enter the final 12 months of his current contract at Stamford Bridge and it appeared earlier in the season that his time in west London was over after being frozen out of the first-team picture by former boss Frank Lampard.

However, the German international eventually worked his way back into favour under Lampard and has played a key role at Chelsea since compatriot Tuchel’s arrival in January.

And Tuchel would be delighted if Rudiger were to stay at Chelsea for the long-term as he praised the 28-year-old’s “amazing” performances, aggression and leadership qualities.

"Nothing is better than what he is doing for a new contract," Tuchel said. "If he wants to have a new contract he has our full support to stay at the club.

"He is speaking with his performances; he has been amazing since day one. We chose him in the first match after just one day of training. It was an unfair decision against Kurt [Zouma] but he's German and I had a clearer picture of what he can do, of course, because I've followed him more than Kurt Zouma.

"I had a clear picture of what he can deliver to a team and he took the chance. Since then it's well deserved he is in the team. He is an aggressive leader, has this natural aggressivity in him. He hates to lose, is hard to beat in duels, is very brave, and full of energy in his defending.

“He is leading by example and has a very positive aggressivity in him. This is what we like. When he can channel all this into top performances, as he does now, we are all very happy to have him."

