Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager LIVE! News, updates and reaction as former Chelsea boss confirmed

Thomas Tuchel appointed England manager – LIVE!

The FA have named Thomas Tuchel as the new England manager. Former Chelsea boss Tuchel has been confirmed as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate and will lead the Three Lions to the 2026 World Cup.

The German becomes the third non-British manager of the England team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello. The 51-year-old has described his appointment as a “huge privilege” and says “the opportunity to work with this special and talented group of players is very exciting”.

Tuchel, who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, will start work on January 1 and will be joined by his assistant Anthony Barry. Tuchel will be unveiled as a press conference at Wembley later on what is a huge day for English football. Follow all the updates, reaction and latest news LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog!

Anthony Barry appointed as assistant

10:20 , Jamie Dickenson

Anthony Barry has been appointed as Thomas Tuchel’s assistant at England.

Barry worked closely with Tuchel as Chelsea and Bayern Munich and has also served as an assistant for Portugal, Belgium and the Republic of Ireland.

Tuchel press conference at Wembley at 1.30pm

10:12 , Jamie Dickenson

Thomas Tuchel will be unveiled at a press conference at Wembley at 1.30pm this afternoon.

Tuchel will be in attendance alongside CEO of the FA Mark Bullingham.

We will bring you all the updates from that when it happens and in the meantime we’ll have all the latest updates, reaction and opinion to the big news.

Tuchel to start role in January

10:06 , Jamie Dickenson

Thomas Tuchel will start his role as England manager on January 1, 2025 ahead of qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

Lee Carsley will remain in charge for England’s final two Nations League games against Greece and Ireland next month.

Tuchel signed his contract last Tuesday but the announcement was delayed to minimise distraction over England’s recent fixtures against Greece and Finland.

Good morning!

09:55 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Thomas Tuchel being appointed England manager!

A huge day for English football as former Chelsea boss Tuchel is named as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate.

The German becomes the third non-British manager of the England team after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

We’ll have all the latest news, updates and reaction ahead of his unveiling press conference at Wembley at 1.30pm BST from Wembley.