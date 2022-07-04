Thomas Tuchel has already delivered verdict on ‘one of greatest’ Cristiano Ronaldo amid Chelsea transfer hunt

(The FA via Getty Images)

As Chelsea consider a deal for Cristiano Ronaldo, Thomas Tuchel has already talked up the Manchester United star as “one of the greatest ever”.

Ahead of the Blues’ clash with Juventus last September, the German coach gave his verdict on Ronaldo after he had departed the Bianconeri for Old Trafford.

“Time will tell, but it is not a secret that any team in the world without Cristiano is in some parts of the game a weaker team,” he said.

“He is one of the greatest who has ever played this game and he proves it every time he is on the field.

“Now [Ronaldo is] in the Premier League and in the Champions League, so [Juventus] lost a big champion, a big point of reference and a big personality.

“But you can win games and be a strong team without Cristiano Ronaldo. This is also true.”

Standard Sport reported on Monday that Todd Boehly has already held talks with Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, over a potential move to Chelsea after he made his desire to leave United for a Champions League club known.

However, the deal will require Tuchel’s green light before the capital club advance their interest.