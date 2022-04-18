Thomas Tuchel admits Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic’s injury does not look ‘so good’

Thomas Tuchel offered a concerning update on Mateo Kovacic’s injury after Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to progress into the FA Cup final.

The Croatian, who has already missed 11 games this season through a mix of illness and injury, limped off in the first-half and was replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who would ultimately score the first goal in a 2-0 win at Wembley.

Mason Mount then grabbed a second to book a third consecutive final spot where Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool once again await.

With another domestic cup final to come next month as well as two big Premier League games against Arsenal and Manchester United to navigate before the end of April, missing the 27-year-old will be a huge concern.

Naturally, Tuchel could not give too many details in the immediate aftermarth of Chelsea’s win over Palace, though admitted the situation did not look good for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

“Not so good,” said Tuchel.

“He has a big, big swollen ankle. It does not look good, and he is in pain.

“So let’s wait for the examination but it seems like quite an injury.”