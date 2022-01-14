Thomas Tuchel accepts not lifting Premier League title while Chelsea manager would be a failure

James Robson
·2 min read
Thomas Tuchel accepts it will be a failure if he cannot lead Chelsea to the title.

The German heads into Saturday’s clash with Manchester City knowing anything other than victory will effectively end his hopes of winning the Premier League.

City are 10 points clear at the top – meaning even a Chelsea win would leave Tuchel with a mountain to climb to reel in Pep Guardiola’s champions.

After conquering Europe within four months of taking over at Stamford Bridge last term, the former Paris Saint-Germain manager was expected to provide a genuine challenge to City this term.

But Chelsea’s title bid has fallen away following an alarming slump in December, which has seen them squander a once-six-point lead at the top.

Asked if it would be a failure not to win the title, Tuchel said: “If we weren’t now sat in a press conference, I would say yes. It would be also like ‘Argh, we should have, argh.’

“I don’t know if we can do it in the 18 months or whatever, it depends on many factors. But, yes, yes, I have the desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea. A clear yes.

“Will I be unhappy for the rest of my life if we cannot make it? Maybe not, but I would be absolutely furious with myself if we didn’t try.

“So we will try and will not hide from the fact that this is the goal. But on the same side once you achieve it you want to have it again.”

Guardiola has dominated English football since joining City in 2016 – but has been criticised for his failure to deliver the Champions League.

Tuchel won it at the Catalan’s expense last May, with a 1-0 win in the final in Porto.

“The Champions League is more like a tournament, more knockout games. You need a bit of luck in the draw maybe if a team suits you well or if you have the momentum,” he said.

“But it is the toughest tournament in the world you can play in whereas the Premier League is the toughest league. I don’t think you can compare them because they are so different. I have the 100 percent desire to win the Premier League with Chelsea.”

