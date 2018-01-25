Thomas scores 30, UMass Lowell tops Stony Brook 82-79 in OT

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Jahad Thomas matched his career high with 30 points and Matt Harris had two critical 3-pointers to lead UMass Lowell to an 82-79 overtime win over Stony Brook on Wednesday night.

Harris hit a 3-pointer from the left corner with 24.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and his fourth trey 1 1/2 minutes into the extra session made it a two possession game. Ryan Jones, who had 14 points, followed with a pair of free throws to give the River Hawks (8-12, 2-5 American East Conference) a 79-73 lead.

Stony Brook (8-13, 3-4) closed within three on Elijah Olaniyi's layup with 59 seconds left but Thomas converted a 3-point play with 30.8 seconds to go.

Lowell missed four free throws in the last 25 seconds, two after Olaniyi's 3 with eight seconds to go, and that allowed Stony Brook one last shot from the right wing that bounced off the rim twice as time ran out.

Akwasi Yeboah scored 23 points and Olaniyi 16 for Stony Brook.

There were 12 ties and 22 lead changes and neither team led by more than six.