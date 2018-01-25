Thomas scores 25, UNC Asheville beats Gardner-Webb 65-60

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Ahmad Thomas scored 25 points, Raekwon Miller had 15 points, seven rebounds and eight assists and UNC Asheville beat Gardner-Webb 65-60 on Wednesday night.

Miller missed a pull-up jumper, Jonathan Baehre grabbed an offensive rebound in the corner and Asheville called a timeout with 21.7 seconds left. MaCio Teague, averaging 85.7 percent from the line, was fouled with 19.5 to go and hit two free throws for a 63-60 lead.

Gardner-Webb turned it over near midcourt against a zone defense with 8.3 seconds to go and Teague sealed it from the line.

Thomas was 6-of-15 shooting in the first half for 12 points as UNC Asheville (13-9, 6-3 Big South) trailed 31-29. He finished 11 of 25 from the field as Asheville shot 37.1 percent.

DJ Laster scored 25 points, David Efianayi added 18 and Liam O'Reilly 11 for Gardner-Webb (10-12, 5-4). Laster and O'Reilly combined to score 26 of Gardner-Webb's 31 first-half points.