Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Praises Him as a Girl Dad in Honor of Father's Day

Lauren Akins and her daughters prepared a special celebration in honor of Thomas Rhett on Father's Day

Thomas Rhett/Instagram

Lauren Akins is celebrating her husband as a great girl dad to their four daughters.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday's episode of the Live in Love Podcast with Lauren Akins, the mom of four talked about how she appreciates that her husband Thomas Rhett, 33, inspires their daughters to be passionate.

Sharing the reel to her Instagram, Akins began her caption with, "We got to have TR on this week's episode of #LiveinLove for #fathersday! Watching him be a dad is my favorite thing, especially in these creative moments :)"

"🧡 Love you so much honey! 🥰🥰," she concluded her tribute.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Related: Lauren Akins Says Kids Were Excited Ariel 'Looks Like Their Sister' After Seeing 'The Little Mermaid'

As the clip begins, Thomas Rhett explains his process for demoing songs and says that he comes up with little rap games in the kitchen for his daughters. "I would say a line like, 'I'm going to eat this chocolate bunny, and I'm going to something something that ain't funny,' and then have [my daughters] try to keep rhyming," he says.

"It's cool to watch their brains ... it is interesting to watch them grow into their own, whatever they're going to do."

When asked what she loves about Thomas Rhett as a father, Akins was quick to answer. "Well it's funny you said that," she says, referencing Thomas Rhett's rhyming story. "Because as I was just imaging you doing that with them, that is truly one of my favorite things to watch."

"For you to teach them the things that you're passionate about. I can't tell you how many times I'm walking around the house and one or two kids are here and I'm like, 'Where is Willa Gray and Lennon?' And AJ's like, 'Oh Daddy's got them downstairs.' "

Akins goes on to explain that often she will find her kids downstairs with their father in his studio, listening to or playing music. "They are growing up loving the things that he loves," she says with a smile.

Lauren Akins Instagram

The couple shares daughters Lillie Carolina, 17 months, Lennon Love, 3, Ada James, 5½, and Willa Gray, 7.

Speaking with Esquire in April, Thomas Rhett opened up about the process of adopting oldest daughter Willa from Uganda and leaning on their community during that time.

"With the adoption of Willa. Lauren was in Uganda for seven-plus months, and I was there for three months and traveling back and forth to do shows in America. And it just felt like this was never going to happen," he recalled.

"I gave up so many times. Not on Willa, but I was like, 'How many more hoops do we got to jump through? We’ve done the case study. We’ve met everybody we need to meet. You’ve seen us interact. Everything on paper is here. Why is this happening?'"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.