Thomas Rhett's Daughters Giggle While Matching in Hot Pink in New Family Photo: 'Slow Down Summer'

Thomas Rhett's family is feeling pretty in pink

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram

Thomas Rhett is enjoying every moment of quality time he gets to spend with his daughters this summer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, the "Die a Happy Man" singer, 33, posed with wife Lauren Akins and their four daughters as they enjoyed some summer fun.

The four girls — 19-month-old Lillie Carolina, Lennon Love, 3½, Ada James, who turns 6 next month, and Willa Gray, 7½ — wore hot pink outfits while their parents opted for paler shades of the color.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instagram/thomasrhettakins

Related: Thomas Rhett's Wife Lauren Akins Praises Him as a Girl Dad in Honor of Father's Day

"Slow down summer…" he captioned the family photo, showing the girls smiling together while in matching outfits, each smiling a toothy grin.

On Monday, the couple enjoyed time laughing and playing in the water with their youngest, Lillie.

"Beach time ☀️," he captioned the set of shots on Instagram, where each parent took turns posing with the toddler.

Instagram/thomasrhettakins

While appearing on Audacy's Katie & Company in January, Thomas Rhett shared a funny story about how one of his daughters reacted when a fan stopped him to take a photo while out shopping.

"We were Christmas shopping up in downtown Franklin [Nashville area], and a few people asked to take a picture," he began. "Ada James looked at me, and she said, 'Why do people like you?' I love how blunt kids say stuff."

"I was just like, 'You know Daddy sings music, and I think that those folks like Daddy's music and they wanted a picture,' and she was like, 'That's so weird,' " he added.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.