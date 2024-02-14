Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Celebrate Daughter Lennon Love's 4th Birthday: 'Quit Growing Up So Fast!'

The couple is parents to four daughters — Willa, 8, Ada, 6, Lennon and Lillie, 2

Thomas Rhett Akins/Instagram; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins celebrate daughter Lennon's birthday

Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren Akins are celebrating another year around the sun for their daughter Lennon Love.

On Tuesday, the country singer, 33, shared a series of photos to his Instagram in celebration of his daughter Lennon's fourth birthday. The newly minted 4-year-old posed beside her pink Lilo and Stitch-themed cake, which featured a surfboard that read "Lelo."

Other photos showed the birthday girl posing under a "Le-Lo" and Stitch sign, holding a stuffed version of Stitch and dressed in a Lilo costume.

"Happy belated 4th birthday Lennon Love! I love you more than words can say. Please quit growing up so fast!" the proud dad wrote in his caption.

His wife Lauren, 34, also shared a few photos of Lennon for her birthday, including a sweet snow day picture. Wearing a pink snowsuit and a teal beanie with a heart on it, Lennon smiled as she sat in a pink sled.

The mom of four also included other photos of Lennon from throughout the year. "Happy 4th birthday our sweet little LeLo🥰💕 (a few days late)🎈" she wrote in her caption.

"Lennon, you are queen of candy, curls, laughter, dress up and OUR HEARTS🩵🩵🩵 you bring us so much joy Lennon Love❤️💕❤️💕❤️."

Alongside daughter Lennon, the couple is also parents to daughters Willa Gray, 8, Ada James, 6, and Lillie Carolina.

In December, the country singer shared an adorable photo to his Instagram of Lauren and their four daughters as they celebrated Christmas.

In the photo, Lauren held daughter Lillie, while daughters Lennon, Ada and Willa posed in front of the couple.

"Merry Christmas Eve! From the Akins 🎄," the singer captioned the shot.

