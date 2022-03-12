Thomas Rhett Suffered a Major Wardrobe Malfunction During the ACM Awards



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

Thomas Rhett Akins had a busy night at the ACM Awards. The "Die a Happy Man" singer was nominated for Male Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, and he took the stage for two songs. He performed his hit "Slow Down Summer" and performed a duet of "Praise the Lord" with BRELAND.

Photo credit: Jason Kempin

Before the eventful evening, he walked the red carpet solo after revealing that his wife, Lauren, was home with their kids. He donned a tailored blue Dolce & Gabbana suit with black Tecovas boots. Thomas Rhett later shared his look with his Instagram fans, and they flooded the comments section with words of support like "This is sharp 🔥," "Hot dad alert!" and "An absolute ICON 🔥🙌."

Little did they know, he was hiding a wardrobe malfunction at the time! Thomas Rhett revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he had an unfortunate incident with his pants just before posing for photos. He said, "My zipper fell off right before, so I'm taped up. So, I'm trying to stand really still right now, so make sure the camera's just like right here."

Photo credit: Rich Fury

Always a good sport, Thomas Rhett seemed to take the malfunction in stride, and he continued on with his busy night. Fortunately, his performances included wardrobe changes, so he didn't have to endure his busted zipper for too long.

Up next, the singer has a brand-new album, Where We Started, scheduled to release on April 1, followed by his "Bring the Bar to You" tour kicking off in June.

You Might Also Like