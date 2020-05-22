Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akin's Daughter Did the "Toddler Challenge" and it's the Cutest One We've Seen

Photo credit: Instagram/Lauren Akins

The latest Instagram and TikTok trend is the "Toddler Challenge," in which parents test their toddlers' willpower with a forbidden bowl of candy.

Lauren Akins is the latest mom to join in the fun, and posted a sweet video of her daughter Ada James completing the challenge.



If you’ve been on social media lately, there’s a pretty good chance you’ve scrolled across the toddler challenge taking TikTok and Instagram by storm. But, in case you haven’t, here’s the preface: A parent places a bowl of candy in front of an all-too-eager child but says the little one has to wait until they’re back from the bathroom.

While Kylie Jenner was the first big celebrity to hop on the trend, Lauren Akins joined the party with her daughter Ada James. And let’s be clear, it’s the cutest thing ever.



On Sunday, May 17, Lauren shared her little one staring longingly at a big bowl of jelly beans. “After pool hair, ballet outfit & #toddlerchallenge,” she captioned the clip, followed by a rainbow and double pink hearts.

In the clip, Lauren tells Ada that she’s going to "go potty" really quickly, and then Ada can have the jelly beans once she’s back. All the while, Ada is looking doe-eyed at her mom and the bowl of treats. “So berry patient,” Ada says to her mama to illustrate that she understands.

At one point, Ada gets very close to the bowl of jelly beans and says “candy!” with utter delight. But, knowing she’s supposed to be patient, she pushes them away to help her restrain herself… only to pull them right back over, though.

Finally, when Lauren came back, Ada got to enjoy the jelly beans. And it’s just as cute as you’d imagine.

