Thomas Rhett Celebrates 9th Wedding Anniversary with Sweet Tribute to Lauren Akins: 'What a Wild Ride'

Nine years and three (almost four!) kids later, Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins are still madly in love.

The country singer and his wife, both 31, celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Tuesday, with each sharing a sweet photo and tribute to the time they've spent together.

Thomas Rhett shared a photo to Instagram of him and Akins snapped in a Tennessee field in 2011, writing that the night the picture was taken was a memorable one.

"I knew from this one night that we were gonna get married and grow old together," he wrote. "Here we are 9 years into marriage. I'm thankful to God every day that you said yes to marrying me! What a wild ride of just being us two for 5 years, to now having 3 beautiful baby girls, to almost welcoming our 4th baby! What is life?!?!"

"I love you so much @laur_akins and I can't wait to see what the next 50 years has to hold for us," he added.

Akins, meanwhile, posted a photo from their wedding day that currently sits in the couple's kitchen.

"9 years ago today babe," she wrote. "So grateful for this life with you and our babies 😘 thank you for loving me so well over the years of us :)"

The "Marry Me" singer gave the photo a shoutout on an episode of his wife's podcast Live in Love with Lauren Akins, and said he was recently eyeing the photo and reflecting back on the last decade.

"There's a picture in our kitchen of us on our wedding day and I just looked at Lauren and I said 'Man, simpler times,'" he said. "I don't know if that sounds bad or not, but I just don't think you know any different that day. You know that you're pumped and excited that you're finally married to the person you've been engaged to and dating for the last year and a half, but I think after you have four kids you're just like wow, what I would give for another honeymoon."

The couple is currently expecting their fourth child, a baby girl who will join sisters Willa Gray, 5, Ada James, 4, and Lennon Love, 20 months, in November.

Thomas Rhett recently opened up to PEOPLE about the moment he learned he would become a father for the fourth time, explaining that he was on a ski trip in Telluride, Colorado with Akins and friends when she began showing some familiar signs.

"We were on a ski lift and my wife kept saying that she was just feeling nauseous and somehow I convinced her it was from her face being burnt," he said. "I was like, 'Maybe it's just sun poisoning.' Or, 'Maybe it's this.' And she was like, 'I don't know, this feels kind of different.' "

Though he joked she might be pregnant again, Akins thought there was "no way."

"And I was like, 'Well, there's definitely a way,' " he said with a laugh. "And we went and got a pregnancy test and literally within 15 seconds, there were two pink lines on the pregnancy test… It's just wild. We always wanted five kids, so we're just kind of working our way there."