Thomas Pieters gives up on Ryder Cup to defect to LIV Golf

Thomas Pieters will deliver a blow to Europe’s Ryder Cup hopes by signing for LIV Golf, despite assuring the DP World Tour that he was committed to trying to appear on Luke Donald’s side in September’s match.

As world No 34, Pieters is the ninth-highest ranked Europe in the rankings and was odds-on to play in the blue and gold for a second time. Pieters, 31, made his debut in 2016 where he set a record for a rookie by winning four points out of five, with Rory McIlroy hailing the Belgian as “the ideal partner”.

Pieters has been courted by the Saudi-funded circuit for months, but indicated to Tour officials as recently as January that he would not be joining the likes of Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sergio Garcia and Henrik Stenson, the Swede who was stripped of the Europe captaincy when defecting last July.

But a seven-figure up-front fee as well as the huge prize funds on offer – even if a golfer finishes last every time in the 14-event league then he is guaranteed at least $2 million – became too much of a temptation.

LIV would not confirm the news, but sources have told Telegraph Sport that Pieters will be announced on Monday and will tee it up in the opening $25-million event that begins in Mexico on Friday.

