Thomas Partey injury update: Arsenal lay out return timeline for title run-in

Thomas Partey is hoping to hand Arsenal a huge fitness boost by being available for Saturday’s trip to Leicester.

The midfielder has missed the Gunners’ last two games due to a thigh problem and was again absent from training on Monday.

Arsenal will assess Partey this week and continue to be cautious over his involvement, with the timescale tight on whether he can be in the squad this weekend.

The Gunners will not rush the 29-year-old back with Jorginho’s January arrival - and impressive start since - easing the pressure to do so.

Jorginho has started the last two games in the absence of Partey and played a vital role as Arsenal came back to win 4-2 at Villa Park last Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now two points clear of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League, plus a game in hand, and Partey is itching to get back to help the club’s title charge.

Arsenal’s game in hand on City is next Wednesday when they host Everton. If Partey misses Saturday’s trip to Leicester then that match would be targeted for his comeback.

Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah were also missing training on Monday, but it is understood the session was a recovery one, with some players instead working indoors.

Arsenal currently have a clear week on the training ground and may not have that luxury again until April.