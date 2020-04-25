Thomas Partey to Arsenal 'confirmed' by Sokratis with cheeky hint on Instagram Live

Getty Images

Arsenal defender Sokratis appears to have cheekily fuelled talk that the Gunners will move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey this summer.

During football’s downtime, Premier League stars have been keeping themselves amused with live Q&A sessions on Instagram and transfer business has inevitably been a constant theme in the chats.

Similarly to what Jadon Sancho recently did when asked about a proposed move to Manchester United, Sokratis appeared to indulge Arsenal fans eager for good news on their interest in Partey.

Asked during an Instagram Live session to "smile if we're signing Partey", the defender slapped on a huge grin for the camera.

26-year-old Partey has been one of the standout players for Diego Simeone's side in the 2019/20 season and the Gunners are thought to be ready to pay his €50million (£44m) release clause.

On Wednesday, Partey's father Jacob was quoted as telling Tru FM that his son had entered talks with the Gunners.

However, the player’s representatives, JJSports, said of the reported negotiations: "It's totally untrue."