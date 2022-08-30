Thomas O’Halloran: Grandson of pensioner stabbed on mobility scooter identified body, inquest opening hears

Thomas O’Halloran died on August 16 (PA Wire)

The grieving grandson of a 87-year-old pensioner stabbed to death while on his mobility scooter in west London had to formally identify his body, an inquest opening has heard.

Dennis Linter identified his grandfather’s body at Fulham Public Mortuary, after he died of stab wounds on Tuesday, August 16 in Greenford, west London, a hearing at West London Coroners Court was told.

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare in the west of Ireland, was a passionate musician and described as “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

“Despite best efforts of all of those attending, he soon died afterwards,” Detective Inspector Laura Nelson told the inquest opening, reported MyLondon.

A post mortem undertaken earlier this month concluded a provisional cause of death as a stab wound to the neck and chest.

The inquest was suspended, pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Lee Byer has been charged with the murder of the pensioner and has been remanded in custody.

Byer, of no fixed address, was charged on August 19 with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing a large knife.

Earlier this month he appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison before the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for November 8 with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from May 2, 2023.

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including a sister, brothers, nieces and nephews.

Mr O’Halloran’s younger brother George previously told the Daily Mail: “Tommy was a kind and gentle man. He was a very kind person who would get along with anybody.

“This was a terrible thing to have happened."