Thomas Lennon, Chelsea Frei & Larry Joe Campbell Join ‘Animal Control’ Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!), Chelsea Frei (The Moodys), and Larry Joe Campbell (The Orville) have been set for guest star roles in the forthcoming second season of Fox’s popular workplace comedy Animal Control, starring Joel McHale.

Others set to appear in S2 guest roles, as previously announced, include Ken Jeong, Sarah Chalke, and Krystal Smith.

More from Deadline

Premiering last February, the show created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not. McHale plays Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but his efforts got him fired, which may explain why he’s so cynical and curmudgeonly. He has an almost superhuman ability to understand animals. Humans…not so much.

Lennon has been cast for the role of Patrick Shaw, Frank’s older brother. Patrick is an occasionally competent police officer who loves giving people a hard time, especially his brother. Frei plays Isabelle, an intriguing free spirit who Frank’s partner Shred (Michael Rowland) meets out in the field. Campbell plays Carl, a seemingly innocuous coworker at Animal Control who competes with Frank in the election for union representative.

Renewed for a third season ahead of its Season 2 return on March 6 at 9/8c, Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and executive produced by Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling, Tad Quill, Jake Fuller of Jax Media, and McHale. Distributed by Fox Entertainment Global, the show launched as the network’s most-streamed scripted debut ever and most-watched comedy series last season.

Story continues

A three-time Emmy nom known for co-creating and starring on Reno 911!, Lennon has also been shows like The Big Leap, Supergirl, Santa Clarita Diet, Lethal Weapon, Another Period and The Odd Couple, among others. Coming up, he’ll be seen in Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix comedy Unfrosted, among other projects.

Previously working with Animal Control‘s Greenberg and Fisher as one of the stars of their Fox comedy The Moodys with Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins, Frei’s also recently recurred on The Cleaning Lady, Dollface and The Last O.G. Other TV credits include Poker Face, Shrill, and The Time Traveler’s Wife, to name a few.

Recently seen on everything from 9-1-1: Lone Star to Space Force, Mom and Euphoria, Campbell’s other notable TV credits include Carol’s Second Act, The Orville, American Vandal, Key and Peele, and According to Jim, in which he starred opposite Jim Belushi for eight seasons.

Lennon is represented by UTA, Artists First and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Frei by Paradigm and Artists First; and Campbell by Buchwald and Artists First.



Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.