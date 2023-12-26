Thomas Frank wants complete performance as Brentford bid to get season back on track against Wolves

Frank wants improvements from Brentford (PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank feels his side will have to produce a near complete performance when they host Wolves on Wednesday night as they look to get their season back on track.

Wolves impressed again on Christmas Eve as they saw off Chelsea 2-1 at Molineux, and have lost just once in the past four games to close up on the top half of the table.

In contrast, Brentford have suffered three successive defeats and lost five of their last six games in the Premier League, and Frank knows they will need to do better against Gary O'Neil's well-organised side.

"He (O'Neil) has done a good job. I think he did a brilliant job at Bournemouth - keeping them up was one of the best achievements in the Premier League last year," Frank said.

"(Wolves) are more energetic now. They are well organised, have got some really good players.

"You can see that they are trying to build something which looks promising for the future."

Frank told a press conference: "We need to come out with big intensity, press very aggressively and have a more complete performance.

"When we are attacking, we need to be close enough together so we can, in spells, pack them in."

Brentford are dealing with a lengthy injury list, and will be further depleted against Wolves with both defender Ben Mee and midfielder Frank Onyeka missing through suspension.

Danish midfielder Mathias Jensen, though, looks set to make a welcome return from an adductor injury which has seen him miss the last five matches.

"We are among the top three clubs for injuries, but the way that players have stepped up has been fantastic," Frank said.

"I am happy with my squad but, when you look from the outside, we are one of the thinnest squads."

Brentford are struggling with injuries before their clash with Wolves (Getty Images)

Brentford have not played since the home defeat by Aston Villa on December 17 as their scheduled match away to Manchester City was postponed because of the Premier League champions' involvement at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Despite the Bees' current poor run of form, Frank is confident the home support at the Gtech Community Stadium can help make a difference against Wolves.

"I would love to give (three points) to the fans. They are always behind us," Frank said.

"They are fantastic and we know we are very, very good at home, especially under the floodlights, so we would love to give them a late Christmas present."