Thomas Frank stops short of ruling himself out of Aston Villa vacancy

Peter Lansley at Villa Park
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Thomas Frank stopped just short of ruling himself out of the running for the vacancy at Aston Villa following Brentford’s 4-0 defeat against the Midlands side.

The Brentford head coach, one of several names believed to be under consideration by the Villa board after Steven Gerrard’s dismissal on Thursday, repeated he is happy in west London but chose his words carefully.

The caretaker-manager Aaron Danks, raised in neighbouring Yardley, enjoyed a dream debut in charge of his local team but referred to himself as a “career coach” who is fully focused on no more than the next game, away against Newcastle.

Villa are believed to be willing to pay the £27m release clause for Sporting’s Ruben Amorim, and could also sound out Thomas Tuchel, the former Chelsea manager. Mauricio Pochettino is believed to have also made it known he would not consider the role with Michael Beale, Danks’s predecessor as Gerrard’s assistant and now in charge of QPR, telling Talksport there is “no chance” of him returning to the club in the immediate future.

Frank, who led Brentford to promotion then 13th place in the Premier League last season, has enjoyed a steady start to this campaign and there is talk of a new contract. After seeing his team suffer another big away defeat, the Dane was again asked about the Villa job.

“There [are] a lot of rumours out there. I realise this is a great club in many ways, but I have said many times before I am pleased in Brentford and I have unfinished business to do,” he said. “It’s football. One thing is for sure I have a job I am very glad for. I love Brentford, that is what I am focusing on.”

Danks said: “As a local lad, I know the area and the supporters so it was nice from that perspective. I know the players well and they played with energy and purpose like I asked them to. I haven’t had much time to reflect. Some really good people lost their roles, some I was close to. For me it has not been a time of reflection but of looking forwards. I have got so much respect for those guys.”

The former England Under-21 coach insisted he has not considered taking charge of Villa’s three games before the World Cup. “I haven’t even thought about that. I joined as a coach and to be part of a growth project,” he said. “This club is steeped in tradition and history and we just want this club moving.”

