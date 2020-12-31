Thomas Frank says Brentford’s experience is starting to show after Bees move up to second in Championship

Double act: Thomas Frank celebrates with Tariqe Fosu after Brentford moved to second in the Championship (PA)

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank says the experience his players gained from last season's promotion push has made them a better side.

The Bees came from behind to move into the Championship automatic promotion places with an entertaining 2-1 win over in-form Bournemouth.

Frank watched his side end Bournemouth's eight-hour run without conceding in an enthralling game, after goals from Henrik Dalsgaard and Tariqe Fosu cancelled out Dominic Solanke's early opener.

But he insisted the attitude, intensity and togetherness of his squad would always be underpinned by a humble approach.

"We might have gone 15 games unbeaten, but we are humble and we rely on togetherness because no team in the world will achieve anything if they are not together," said the Dane.

"This group of players have been together for one-and-a-half years now. They had a fantastic season last time and were unlucky, but they are more experienced now individually and as a group and it shows in their performances."

Frank admitted he was concerned when Bournemouth started strongly in the first 20 minutes, but was delighted with the reaction of his side.

He said: "Bournemouth were quick, moved the ball well and pressed us and we couldn't get in the game, but we showed solidity and stability and grew into it. We knew it would be a good and tight game between two good sides.

"I said at half-time that we needed to show more character and attitude if we wanted to win a game like this. After half-time we showed that - they even changed their system, so it was a good way to end the year."

Cherries boss Jason Tindall rued his side's inability to make a breakthrough in an explosive first 20 minutes.

He said: "We were very good and created some excellent opportunities but we didn't take the ones we had and got punished for the two defensive errors we made - that was the difference.

"It was really disappointing because we've been good defensively and for large parts we were tonight. We conceded from a corner for the first time this season and the second goal was unlike us, and that's what is frustrating."

Story continues

Additional reporting by PA.

