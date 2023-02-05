Thomas Frank refuses to rule out European push as Brentford thrash Southampton

(Getty Images)

Brentford manager Thomas Frank refused to rule out the possibility of European qualification following Saturday’s resounding win over Southampton.

Flying high in their second Premier League season, the Bees smashed Nathan Jones’ side 3-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium to extend their unbeaten run - spanning back to October 23 – their longest in 87 years.

Ben Mee opened the scoring with a thumping header before Bryan Mbuemo and Mathias Jensen scored to lift Frank’s side into seventh place.

Above west London rivals Fulham and Chelsea, the Bees sit only a point off Brighton and three from Tottenham in the Europa League spots.

Currently on course to qualify for the Europa Conference League at least, Frank admitted he was a “dreamer” as his team look to bring continental competition to the club for the first time in their history.

"I am a dreamer," said the Dane.

"But I’m so conscious about this relentless league.

"Three injuries to thee players and you are talking different scenarios.

"We will use the confidence and belief, but still be humble. We need to work hard to stay in the position we’re in.

Flying high: Brentford smashed Southampton on Saturday (Getty Images)

"The first half was maybe the most complete performance this season.

"In the second half at 2-0 the other team always come out and have a go, but I can’t remember a big chance they had.

"Every player out there is in a fantastic place."