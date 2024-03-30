Thomas Frank ranks Brentford's draw with Manchester United higher than the 4-0 win in 2022

Frank believes Saturday night’s draw was Brentford’s best performance of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA Wire)

Thomas Frank labelled Brentford’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United the Bees’ best performance of the season and even better than when they hammered the Red Devils 4-0 last term.

That 4-0 win came in Erik ten Hag’s second game as United manager but while Brentford did not taste victory this time, they had 31 shots and were the game’s much more adventurous side.

A point moved Brentford five points above the relegation zone. They are still in need of victory, but this was a performance to give the Bees confidence about their chances of climbing clear of danger.

Asked how the performance compared to the Bees’ previous displays this season, Frank said: “Probably the best. I know we beat Man United 4-0 last year, but I think we performed better today overall.

“The way we dominated the game throughout, more or less, in terms of shots and dangerous situations was very, very good. We were playing against a more-or-less full-strength Man United team.

“We are playing without our entire back four, Christian Norgaard, Kevin Schade, and with Bryan Mbeumo coming off the bench. That just makes it even more impressive.

“31 shots: how we’re not winning that game I don’t know. I’m a big believer in [being] unlucky or in tight margins. Maybe it’s a freak result and a little bit unlucky. And then, obviously, we also need to look at ourselves and that [finishing] is something we need to do better.”

Frank added: “We’ve been struggling to get enough draws or wins and I’ve been left thinking we’ve done a lot right.

“When you’re as dominant as you were today, concede a late goal and then have the ability to come back, I don’t know how to explain that. It’s just incredible from this group. That’s why it’s such a privilege to coach this group.