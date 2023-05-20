Thomas Frank hails ‘remarkable’ achievement as Brentford continue to upset the elite

Brentford were able to toast a milestone victory that means they have now defeated each member of the ‘big six’ during their first two seasons in the Premier League after beating Tottenham.

They came from behind to beat Spurs in north London as a brace from Bryan Mbeumo and a late strike from Yoane Wissa cancelled out Harry Kane’s opener.

This fine win also ensured the Bees’ finished a difficult week on a high note after 20-goal forward Ivan Toney was hit with an eight month ban from all football activity on Thursday for repeated betting breaches.

"I think it is unbelievable and remarkable," Frank said of Brentford’s top-six feat.

"For a newly promoted team over two seasons to beat all of the top-six teams must be quite unique so yes, of course we’re proud of that.

"We’ve already talked about [Toney]. To replace 20 goals in the Premier League is not easy but we actually have good players in the squad that can score goals and every single time Wissa is playing instead of Ivan he scores goals.

"He did that today and Kevin [Schade], he will score goals because he is such a threat going in behind.

"Of course the big praise is to Bryan today. He is growing more and more to be a key player for us."