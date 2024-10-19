Thomas Frank gives Erik ten Hag verdict amid rumours of Man Utd replacement

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has condemned the criticism of Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

The Dutchman remains under significant pressure after overseeing United's worst-ever start to a Premier League season, and despite the fact he retained his job over the international break, a number of managers continue to be linked with replacing Ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Frank is among the latest to see his name thrown into the ring and, ahead of Saturday's meeting between the two sides, the Brentford boss leapt to the defence of Ten Hag.

"It's incredible how much scrutiny he's had to face," Frank told club media. "As a head coach, I acknowledge how it feels to be in a situation like this. I think [the criticism] is too much.

"He's clearly a good coach, he's won two trophies in two seasons. But I understand how it is: if the team wins, the head coach is absolutely fantastic; if the team loses, the head coach is absolutely s**t! Whereas it's probably somewhere in between.

"It's never only the head coach, or the players, or the fans, or the board - it's a combination of all of these things."

Despite United's miserable form heading into the game, Frank insisted he will not be taking the Red Devils for granted.

"I've experienced it too many times in my career: we face a team that has lost three games in a row but they come out absolutely flying," he continued. "Then, other times, we play a team that has won five games in a row but we beat them.

"I don't really pay too much attention to [form]. The only thing I focus on is how we can make sure we are up there and how we can do everything we can to perform and come out flying - and hopefully we score early again!

"I believe that we can go anywhere and beat any team, but I'm also aware that, when we go to Old Trafford to face Manchester United - a massive club with top players - they are favourites.

"But we need to go there with the approach and mindset that we can win. We try to come up with a gameplan that will optimise our chances of winning. That's my approach to every game."