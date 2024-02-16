Thomas Frank should be in conversation for big jobs like Liverpool

Thomas Frank and Brentford face Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool on Saturday lunchtime - Getty Images/Naomi Baker

It is typical of Brentford that they have already signed Ivan Toney’s replacement, months before he is needed. The summer window is a long way away but Brentford made their move earlier this week, announcing a club-record deal worth around £30 million for Club Brugge striker Igor Thiago.

Brentford are masters of this. Squad curation, succession planning, long-term thinking. Toney is probably leaving in the summer, when he will have one year remaining on his contract, and so Brentford have decided to be proactive. Why wait for the window to open, and why delay the process, when it can all be sorted now?

Brentford are always thinking ahead. That, after all, is how they became an established Premier League side. We can therefore say, with almost absolute certainty, that they also have plans in place for the day they say goodbye to another pivotal figure in their recent history: Thomas Frank.

Frank, managing elsewhere? It is a thought that will deeply upset the club’s supporters. No coach lasts forever, though, and Frank, 50, is a man with his own ambitions in the game. For more than five years his goals have aligned with those of Brentford but, at one point, there will be a divergence. Such is the nature of football.

This weekend, Frank welcomes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the Gtech Community Stadium. Only time will tell whether the Brentford head coach will be included on the list of candidates to replace Klopp, but it is clear that the Dane has built an impressive reputation within the game. If it is not Liverpool this summer, it will surely be another big club soon.

On the evidence of his work at Brentford, Frank certainly should be in the mix for elite-level jobs. Outside observers might sneer at Brentford as a “small club” but that would be to miss the point entirely, and to do a horrible disservice to the work that Frank has produced since he took over a seventh-placed Championship team in 2018.

Tactically, he has overseen the development of Brentford into one of the most adaptable and versatile sides in the Premier League. Few teams can flip between styles as effectively as Brentford, who hurt their opponents in a number of ways rather than focusing entirely on one method of playing.

To those who might accuse Frank of not producing football that is attractive or attacking enough for the top sides in the Premier League, consider this: it was attractive and attacking football that fired Brentford to promotion. This is ultimately the preferred approach for Frank, who has been inspired by the great Ajax and Barcelona teams of the past.

In both of their full seasons in the Championship under Frank, Brentford were the division’s top scorers. They averaged 57 per cent of possession in those years, taking an average of 14 shots per game. It was dominant, aggressive, technical football. The kind of football all of the biggest sides in the league now want to play.

But Frank was not close-minded enough to attempt to replicate this in the Premier League. Following promotion, knowing the size of the task ahead, he created a side that focused primarily on defending well, running hard and excelling at set-pieces. It worked. Brentford have punched well above their weight and have regularly bloodied the noses of the ‘big six’.

"Not sometimes, always three! Jamie come on!" 😅



Thomas Frank explains how he changes the Brentford set up when facing the 'big six' in the Premier League 👀🔀 pic.twitter.com/jjyU5EEabz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 18, 2023

Frank had shown in the Championship that he could build a thrilling attack. In the Premier League, he has shown he can also build a sturdy defence. How many other managers have proven that they can do both, to such levels of success? It is not a long list.

Crucially, Frank also makes players better. Toney was playing for Peterborough United in League One when Frank called him and promised to make him a 25-goal striker in the Championship (he was wrong: Toney ended up scoring 31 goals the following season).

Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma, David Raya and Ezri Konsa are also among the players who reached new heights under Frank’s guidance. These are not just tactical triumphs but emotional and psychological successes, too.

Off the pitch, Frank is an open and honest speaker. He is respectable and engaging, and would be suited to the enormous media and commercial demands at top clubs. He is also in touch with the supporters — his pre-match lap of honour, to hype up the crowd before the play-off semi-final of 2021, was a measure of the strength of the relationship he has built with Brentford’s fans.

The biggest question mark, perhaps, concerns his place within the Brentford system as a whole. It is so slick, with its own unique data-led approach, that it would be fair to wonder whether Frank would be the same coach if he was removed from that environment. There is only one way to find out, though, and not even Brentford’s most fervent supporters would deny that Frank one day deserves a chance at the highest level.