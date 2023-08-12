Thomas Frank calls on Mikkel Damsgaard to come of age at Brentford

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has called on midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard to show significant improvements this season.

Big things were expected of the baby-faced Danish international, who scored a free-kick against England in the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley, when he signed for the Bees from Sampdoria for £13million 12 months ago.

Damsgaard did not complete 90 minutes in 26 Premier League outings last season, and is still waiting for his first league goal and assist.

Frank said about his countryman: “Big expectations for him. Aaron[ Hickey], Kevin [Schade], Keane [Lewis-Potter] and Dams: four young players [who] have to take the next step this season. Aaron was the player who played the most minutes and did fine, but definitely still [potential] for more.”

Damsgaard was out of action between October 2021 and April 2022, with a November 2021 scan confirming he was suffering from a type of arthritis.

Frank added: “I think we are starting to see more and more why we signed him [Damsgaard] a year ago. I think myself, him, the surroundings forget how long it takes to go back to a normal level after being out for a year.

“But, especially in training and a little bit in matches, now we’re seeing some of his actions, now we’re seeing him go past a player. He does that more and more. I have expectations that he will take a very good step in the right direction this season.”

Thomas Frank has urged Damsgaard and three other young Brentford players to kick on this season (Getty Images)

Brentford surprised many onlookers last season, finishing ninth in the Premier League. But Frank is keen for the Bees to kick on in their third season in the top flight. They begin the new campaign when they host Tottenham on Sunday.

“We always want to play with great intensity, and that demands great fitness. We’d like to see if we could be a tiny bit more control — not 70 percent possession — but see if we could be even better on that.

“I think we scored the same number of goals as Man United last year. There are so many things we’re doing right, so these are the fine, fine layers we want to add.”