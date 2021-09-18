Thomas Frank buzzing as his Brentford side breeze past Wolves with 2-0 win

(Getty Images)

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was understandable beaming after his team claimed their first win away from home in the Premier League, beating Wolves 2-0 at the Molineux Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Frank praised his team’s “heart” and “soul” as they defended their lead for 26 minutes with 10 men after Shandon Baptiste was shown a second yellow card.

Ivan Toney scored once from the spot and also set up Bryan Mbeumo in a first half blitz that also saw the net bulge two more times but those goals were disallowed after review.

“We did well (in the) first half and could have scored more, but the second half showed the character we’ve got in the dressing room,” Toney said.

“In the Premier League you have to be deadly when you get the opportunity. I think we deserved the three points in the end.”

Brentford earned a first-half penalty when Wolves wingback Marcal grabbed Toney in the box during a set piece and brought him down, with the striker stepping up and sending Jose Sa the wrong way from the spot to give the away side the lead.

Toney then turned provider for Mbeumo, shrugging off a tackle in his run down the left channel before crossing to his strike partner at the far post and the unmarked Frenchman made no mistake with a tap in for his first Premier League goal.

Brentford were reduced to 10 when Baptiste received a second booking after losing possession and hauling Trincao down in panic, leaving manager Frank fuming on the sidelines as he was about to make a substitution.

But Brentford held on as Bruno Lage’s Wolves side, who had numerous shots on goal but not one on target, continue to seek their first home win of the season.

“These players are amazing and they keep... surprising me isn’t the word, but impressing me,” Frank said.

“It was a very impressive, brave performance. In the second half we were down to 10 men but we defended with our heart and soul. We gave only one big chance away and that’s very impressive.”

