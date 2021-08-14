Thomas Frank: Brentford fans will never forget ‘electric’ night vs Arsenal

Thomas Frank believes his Brentford side served up a night their fans will never forget by beating Arsenal.

The Bees beat the Gunners 2-0 on the opening night of the Premier League as Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard found the net at a buoyant Brentford Comunity Stadium.

The win made it a magical night for Brentford who were playing their first match in England’s top flight for 74 years.

And Frank said: “Everyone who was in the stadium today will never forget this. I am proud to be part of that.

“I have such a big belief in this school of players, this team. I just had this feeling that I would be disappointed if we didn’t beat them (Arsenal).

“I think we deserved to win the game. The fans were electric, they created an unbelievable atmosphere.

“Maybe we had 100 fans outside of west London. Now maybe we have few more?

"It was a historical evening and it is crazy we opened the Premier League season with a win over Arsenal.

“Tonight we need to celebrate and be proud, and I will get my glass of wine or two.”

