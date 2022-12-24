Thomas Frank: Brentford coach extends contract to 2027

Brentford coach Thomas Frank has extended his contract with the Premier League club to 2027.

The Dane joined the Bees from Brondby in 2016, working for Brentford in an assistant coaching role.He then became head coach in 2018 and achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2021, as Brentford overcame Swansea in the Championship play-off final.

An impressive campaign last season saw Frank lead Brentford to a 13th-placed finish, and they are 10th in the table ahead of the Premier League’s Boxing Day (26 December) restart.

Speaking about his latest contract extension on Saturday (24 December), the 49-year-old said: “Being a head coach at a club is like a relationship; there are highs and lows. I have been here six years in total, which is a long time in modern football, and I’d like to say thank you to the fans for the support you give us – the players, the staff, everyone involved with the club.

“The warmth, support and kindness every time I meet a Bees fan has been amazing, and it gives me extra energy to continue the work going forward.

“We attacked the Premier League in the first season and we’re attacking it in our second season. I’m looking forward to hopefully continuing our progress and creating more magic moments together.”

Meanwhile, Brentford’s director of football Phil Giles said: “I’m sure I speak for everyone at Brentford when I say that I am very pleased that we have agreed this new contract with Thomas. It is well deserved following some excellent results and performances in the last 18 months.

“Thomas has a detailed knowledge of the game, but just as importantly is able to inspire the players and build strong relationships with our staff. He has proven himself to be a Premier League-level head coach but retains an open-mindedness to keep learning and improving himself.”

Brentford play Tottenham Hotspur at home on Boxing Day.