Thomas Frank addresses latest Manchester United job links amid Erik ten Hag doubts

Thomas Frank has responded to speculation linking him with a surprise move to Manchester United, insisting he is happy at Brentford.

Reports earlier this week suggested that the Dane was a strong contender to potentially take the reins at Old Trafford this summer, if United decide to move on from the Erik ten Hag era after a testing second season in the Premier League.

Frank is the latest in a long list of names to be linked with the Red Devils job, this week joining the likes of Kieran McKenna, who in recent days has been touted for a potential surprise return to the club where he previously coached for six years before guiding Ipswich to back-to-back promotions in his first job in senior management.

Former Brondby boss Frank has been at Brentford since 2016, initially as B team manager and assistant head coach to Dean Smith, whose departure in October 2018 led to a promotion.

The 50-year-old has since flourished in west London, leading the Bees to their first-ever Premier League promotion in 2020/21 via the Championship play-off final, before achieving back-to-back comfortable finishes including in the top half in 2022/23.

While Brentford have endured far more of a struggle in their third successive top-flight season, set to finish 16th or 15th on the final day this weekend, spending time in a relegation fight does not appear to have diminished the manager’s reputation as Manchester United potentially hunt for a successor to Ten Hag after the FA Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on May 25.

However, speaking at a press conference held before Sunday’s visit of Europe-chasing Newcastle on the final day, Frank was eager to point out just how much he is still enjoying himself at the Gtech Community Stadium.

In the frame? Reports claim Brentford’s Thomas Frank would be a ‘strong contender’ for Manchester United (Getty Images)

"It's the perfect football life," he said. "I think it would be for any manager or player or staff member. We are not Arsenal or (Manchester) City or Liverpool, a club of that size that compete for titles.

"There's so many good things here. So many structures and processes and people that in my opinion make this the best possible place for a lot of people to work at.

"The culture is good. There's a good atmosphere. We are pulling in the same direction, we are aligned. That's not to say it's not stressful or tough.

"But there's many good things here. I think sometimes you need to acknowledge what you have."

Pressed on if he could gone on to fulfil all of his football ambitions at Brentford, Frank appeared to leave the door ajar to a step up in future, though also raised the possibility of staying put for the rest of his career.

"I can't see why not. I think ambition is many things,” he said.

"I never know what's going to happen in the future. Maybe I'm staying here for the rest of my time in football. Am I going to another club? Maybe that's also a good opportunity. But you never know.

"What I know is that I'm very happy here. Ambition is 'how can I make the perfect club? How can we try to maybe win something?'

"How can you beat the odds and maybe one year qualify for Europe? You never know, I don't want to set any aims."